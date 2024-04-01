Patriots Tipped to Draft ‘Next Trent Williams’ After 5-Pick Vikings Trade

Left tackle is arguably as big a need for the New England Patriots as quarterback, a problem the team can solve by selecting “the next Trent Williams,” Amarius Mims, after a five-pick trade with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s a scenario put forward by The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino. He outlined a trade to send the Pats’ third-overall pick, along with a third-round choice in 2025, to the Vikings for the 11th and 23rd selections this year, as well as a first-rounder next year.

Valentino has the Patriots using the first of the picks they’d receive not on a quarterback, but on Georgia standout Mims. He’s “the best pure talent in the class along the line but has limited experience (802 career snaps),” per Valentino, who also noted if Mims “stays healthy, he could be the next Trent Williams.”

As for quarterback, Valentino has the Patriots “be patient and play the board.” Their patience will be rewarded by taking Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, “a top-notch route runner,” with the 23rd pick.

The Pats would need another trade to finally get their new QB1 in this scenario. It would mean sending picks 34 and 137 to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for the 32nd selection, and using the final pick in the opening round to select Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr.

That would complete a busy but bountiful day’s work in this year’s draft. A day wisely begun by adding a foundational player to help rebuild a suspect offensive line.

Trent Williams Comparison Should Excite Patriots Ahead of Draft

Putting a player the caliber of would-be Hall of Famer Williams at the premium position along their offensive line would be transformative for the Patriots. Their post-Bill Belichick rebuild has been focused on quarterback, but any revival project will only succeeded with more talent in the trenches.

The right lineman can have almost the same impact on a team’s fortunes as a productive quarterback. You only need consult Williams’ career for proof.

He’s helped the San Francisco 49ers dominate the NFC since moving to the Bay Area in 2020. Williams has since contested three NFC Championship Games, as well as last season’s Super Bowl.

Those accomplishments have been possible because Williams has been a force in both phases of blocking. He’s allowed Christian McCaffrey to dominate on the deck, often pulling into space to lead the way for the All-Pro running back, like on this play highlighted by Brad of The SF Niners.

49ers Trent Williams casually using a Cardinals defender to block another Cardinals defender pic.twitter.com/Gui48pg02A — Brad (@Graham_SFN) December 19, 2023

McCaffrey is the best of them, but multiple running backs have thrived running behind Williams. Including Elijah Mitchell and Raheem Mostert.

It’s been a similar story in the passing game, where Williams has kept quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy clean. Nobody got to Purdy around No. 71 in last season’s conference title game against the Detroit Lions, according to Pro Football Focus.

Solid skill players have been made to look elite by Williams. The Patriots need that kind of left tackle to bookend with the returning Mike Onwenu.

Amarius Mims a Worthy Trade Prize for Patriots

Mims fits the bill as the potential linchpin at left tackle the Patriots still need. He’d fill the void left by veteran Trent Brown joining the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Brown struggled in 2023, the same year Mims was solidifying his status as an elite prospect for the draft. The 21-year-old did most of his best work for the Bulldogs at right tackle, but he’d have no trouble switching sides.

Mims reminds Fox Sports’ Rob Rang of another decorated left tackle, Tyron Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Durability is a concern with Mims, who started “eight games in three years at Georgia,” per Rang.

Yet, Mims was outstanding when he played, particularly in pass protection, according to numbers from PFF College.

Numbers like those reveal the potential inherent within Mims’ size and athleticism. That potential is worth the Patriots taking a risk to acquire a possible blindside protector for their quarterback of the future.