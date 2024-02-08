Giants Legend Eli Manning ‘Helping’ Top-Tier QB Prospect Prep for Draft: Report

Former New York Giants two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is “helping” 2024 quarterback prospect Drake Maye prep for the NFL draft according to the New York Post.

“I’ve been working with Eli [Manning] throughout the process, getting on Zooms and talking football with him,” Maye told The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro live from Las Vegas.

“I’m working out in Mobile, Alabama, and his backup quarterback in college was Dave Morris, and he’s training me for the draft,” Maye went on. “Pretty small world. And, I was at the Manning Camp this summer, so I got to see Eli and Peyton [Manning].”

At this stage of the draft process, Maye would be a dream selection for head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants at No. 6 overall — whether they are planning to select a QB or not.

The North Carolina product could end up going first overall when all is said and done. He has the talent.

Having said that, it’s more likely that Maye is selected somewhere from two through four in the draft, along with LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Any of those four would be considered a home run for Big Blue at No. 6, although stranger things have happened. It’s also possible that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen attempt to trade up for a top-tier talent like Maye.

Drake Maye Was Labeled ‘Perfect’ for Giants by NFL Draft Expert

In case you missed it, Maye was named the Giants’ “perfect” prospect fit by Pro Football Focus draft analyst Trevor Sikkema on January 2.

“For as bad as it looked with Daniel Jones to start this season, if the Giants have a chance to draft Drake Maye, I’d do it,” Sikkema argued at the time. “Maye had by far the most big-time throws of any quarterback in the FBS over the last two seasons and would be the perfect new investment for Brian Daboll’s offense.”

If Schoen and Daboll did draft a quarterback first round, the expectation is said player would sit and learn behind Jones in 2024. And if recent history is any evidence, maybe that’s the best way to develop a college star into an NFL professional.

Current rising stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy and Jordan Love all sat and watched to begin their NFL careers. Of course, there are also the C.J. Strouds and Joe Burrows of the league who didn’t, among others.

Historically, the Giants have operated with patience when it comes to starting a rookie QB. Manning sat behind Kurt Warner during his first season, while Jones was very briefly on the bench behind Manning in 2019.

If the Giants can get their hands on him, a first-round prospect like Maye might be allowed time to develop behind Jones and Tommy DeVito (if needed) in year one.

Eli Manning Backs Daniel Jones as Giants QB in 2024

On January 23, Manning backed Jones publicly while speaking with The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll.

“[Jones] had a rough start [to 2023],” Manning told Carroll. “A lot of quarterbacks have had it. Obviously with the injuries, it’s not fun, but I know he’s determined. I know he wants to be in New York.”

Per Carroll, Manning also “mentioned [that] he saw Jones a few times last week and that he’s been in the training room” of NYG facilities.

“It’s not an easy place to play but he has the mindset,” Manning continued. “He has the mentality. I know he’ll do everything possible to get back and to get back to playing at a high level.”

The long-time Giants signal-caller also voiced that “I think [Daboll] does a good job.”

“You got to be yourself,” he explained. “You got to coach the only way you know how to coach… And you can’t let one tough season impact the way you’re gonna be or the way you’re gonna coach.”