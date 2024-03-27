Potential Giants Free Agent Target Chooses to Sign With Rams: Report

The New York Giants saw another potential cornerback option sign with the Los Angeles Rams on March 26.

“All Pro/Pro Bowl veteran CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Rams,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday night. “It’s a one year deal up to $10 million max, per source.”

White had a free agent visit with the Giants last week, but he also visited with the Rams and Tennessee Titans. While it’s unclear if Big Blue was prepared to bid on the former Buffalo Bills star, he’s now off the board after choosing LAR.

“Giants kicked the tires. Corner remains a major need,” The Athletic’s NYG correspondent Dan Duggan reacted on X after the news.

NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton also voiced that the “Giants weren’t going there on that [$10 million] price tag.” He added that the “quest to find a vet CB at their price continues.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen had ties to White from their days in Buffalo. He’ll join Darious Williams as the latest free agent cornerback to sign with the Rams after visiting with the G-Men.

Giants Writer Calls Out NYG for Bargain Shopping at Cornerback

Not long after White to LAR was announced, Giants FanSided writer Doug Rush gave his opinion on the NYG CB search.

“The Giants have tried for two veteran cornerbacks to replace Adoree’ Jackson at CB2. Darious Williams, who ended up signing a 3-year, $22.5M deal with the Rams. And now Tre’Davious White, who signed a 1-year, $8.5M deal, and also with the Rams,” Rush commented. “Clearly the Giants aren’t looking to spend on corner in the veteran market.”

Rush went on to add that “along with QB and WR, add CB to the Giants needs for next month in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

While there is definitely a hint of sarcasm and frustration in this post, Rush’s response speaks to how a lot of Giants fans are feeling at the moment. NYG appears to be bargain shopping at cornerback, and that’s a risky plan for what has become a very important position in the modern era.

CB Free Agents That Are Still Available for Giants

Slowly but surely, veteran CBs have been getting plucked off the market. A few big names like Xavien Howard, Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Peterson still remain, but older stars like these are believed to be looking for win-now teams or big-money deals.

The Giants cannot guarantee either of those outcomes at the moment.

Could a reclamation project like J.C. Jackson interest Big Blue? How about a second-tier starter like Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox or Levi Wallace?

Like White, the latter has ties to Schoen and the Bills. Wallace first made a name for himself in Buffalo transitioning from undrafted rookie to eventual starting CB.

After that, the free agent market gets a bit barren and trustworthy starting candidates are few and far between. It’s possible the Giants take a chance on a borderline first-teamer to compete with the youngsters that are already on the roster — Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes and staff favorite Nick McCloud.

Of course, the G-Men could always attempt to reunite with Jackson. The 28-year-old is still currently available after starting 36 games for New York over the past three seasons.

The Giants could also take their chances in the draft, as Rush alluded — although the expectation is that Big Blue will focus on offensive positions like wide receiver, offensive line and quarterback after already sacrificing draft capital to trade for Brian Burns.