Report: Serious “Buzz” Linking Giants To Two Star Receivers

The New York Giants aren’t done shopping yet.

Days after acquiring former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, they’re currently “connected” to former Detroit Lions receiver D.J. Clark and former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman, according to beat reporter Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

I've heard some buzz today about the #Giants connected to D.J. Chark and Mecole Hardman. We'll see if that has any legs. You'd expect them to explore all options on the market. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 15, 2023

An upgrade at receiver is a must for general manager Joe Schoen.

In 2022, no Giants wideout had more than four touchdowns. Saquon Barkley tied for the team lead with 57 catches as a running back. And two top options for quarterback Daniel Jones — Richie James and Darius Slayton — are free agents themselves.

It’s no surprise Schoen was caught telling scouts and staffers to be on the lookout for receiver upgrades on the premiere episode of Giants Life: The Process.

Said Schoen: “Just keep in mind, obviously, receiver. We’re pretty thin there.”

We're creating a 𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 here. PREMIERE episode of “Giants Life: The Process” 🎥 : https://t.co/vth3DUVKNn pic.twitter.com/Bwem76Ukyv — New York Giants (@Giants) March 14, 2023

Chark or Hardman?

Chark or Hardman would help close that talent gap for Schoen — and provide Jones with a more seasoned option as he continues to evolve in the Giants’ offense.

Hardman underwent groin surgery in February, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. But when he’s healthy, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka knows what he can do from their three seasons together (2019-21) in Kansas City.

Watch the 5-foot-10 speedster out of Georgia stretch defenses horizontally as a receiver and vertically as a runner — while also bringing some big-play returning ability on special teams.

Chark would be a different kind of difference-maker in New York. At 6-foot-4, the former LSU Tiger poses more of a red zone and jump ball threat to defenses.

This midair adjustment isn’t something wideouts of Chark’s size can typically do.

I know DJ Chark isn’t the big name that Giants fans were chomping for. But he’s a former 1,000-plus receiver who can make big plays, the tough catches and go deep when needed; something Giants receivers had trouble doing in 2022. Between DJ Chark and pic.twitter.com/JLxdqSeKLf… https://t.co/JOwN2aXDax — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 16, 2023

Other Options For The Giants?

Clark and Hardman aren’t the only two pass-catchers catching Schoen’s attention.

On Wednesday night, the Giants signed special teams standout Jeff Smith. The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Jets and is considered more of a special teamer.

Still, Smith must’ve shown the Schoen and the Giants something on offense during last preseason’s meeting in East Rutherford.

Giants WR Jeff Smith’s 3 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown v. the Giants in preseason pic.twitter.com/v4DzrMgz1z — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 16, 2023

A reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. still isn’t out of the question. The team attended Beckham Jr.’s Arizona workout last week, according to Stapleton.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard says he talks to Beckham Jr. “every day,” according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

“Obviously he knows that we want him here,” Shepard told Leonard before last Thanksgiving’s Giants-Cowboys game. “He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen. There’s a whole bunch of intangibles that have to play out for him to be here. And I understand that. This is a business, and his business has gotta be right for him to do it.”

If the money doesn’t work, bringing back Slayton might make sense for Big Blue. According to Stapleton, a return is “still on (the) table” despite outside interest from teams like the Falcons.

My understanding is, late in the negotiating period, Giants WR Darius Slayton was weighing offers to return + at least one offer from elsewhere, believed to be the Falcons, per sources. Not sure if or how much that has changed, but as of yesterday, Slayton return still on table. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 16, 2023

Other available free agents include Parris Campbell, Adam Thielen, Marvin Jones, Jarvis Landry, Nelson Agholor, and Sammy Watkins.

The Giants still own the No. 25 overall pick and 10 selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. In short: Schoen plenty of potential solutions to help Jones next season and beyond.