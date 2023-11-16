Giants Newcomer Gets Poached Days After His NYG Debut: Report

Exactly 10 days after his debut appearance with the New York Giants, outside linebacker Justin Hollins was poached from the NYG practice squad according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

As The Athletic’s beat reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers, Popper relayed that LAC “placed edge rusher Chris Rumph (foot) on IR, signed edge rusher Justin Hollins from [the] NYG practice squad, signed TE Stephen Anderson to [the] practice squad and released DB Mark Webb from [the] practice squad” on November 15.

Chargers signed Justin Hollins off Giants practice squad 👇🏼 https://t.co/iLHmD7vnhy — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 15, 2023

Hollins logged 12 special teams snaps for the Giants against the Las Vegas Raiders according to Pro Football Reference. He was first signed to the practice squad on October 24, but did not appear in a game until Week 9.

Hollins was not credited with any statistics during his brief tenure with the Giants.

Ex-Giants LB Justin Hollins Heads Back to Los Angeles

After beginning his career with the Denver Broncos, Hollins enjoyed his best NFL stretch with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 through a portion of 2022.

Not only was he part of a Super Bowl run in L.A., but the veteran also accumulated six sacks and five tackles for a loss over 34 regular season outings. Hollins appeared in six playoff games with LAR too, registering eight total tackles and two QB hits.

The Green Bay Packers claimed the former fifth-round talent during the second half of the 2022 campaign, and that’s where he remained until October 21, 2023. Big Blue signed Hollins to the practice squad after the Packers released him.

Now he’ll head back out west, joining his fifth NFL organization in five years.

Giants Have Practice Squad Spot to Fill After Justin Hollins Departure

With Hollins gone, expect a new NYG signing sometime this week. There is now a spot to fill on the practice squad, and it will be interesting to see what the Giants choose to do with it.

One route would be a veteran replacement. Hollins was a special teamer and a potential rotational piece on defense. He also had playoff experience and saw what it takes to win in this league firsthand.

The new signing could be a similar type of player, but it shouldn’t be.

With the season out of reach, the Giants should focus on younger talent. A recent suggestion urged the G-Men to sign former second-round cornerback Greedy Williams, for example.

That’s just one theory, but the overall point is that NYG should be focusing on the future. That mindset involves players already on the roster, but it should also include new additions aimed at creating a competitive atmosphere for 2024.

Several Giants Miss Practice After Cowboys Beatdown

After getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, several Giants players started Week 11 with a spot on the injury report. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan shared the list on X.

Giants got beat up in more ways than one in Dallas. Okereke's hip injury is news pic.twitter.com/G0ylOCHMKd — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 15, 2023

Six players did not participate in practice on Wednesday, November 15. They were WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion), CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), OT Evan Neal (ankle), LB Bobby Okereke (hip) and DT Dexter Lawrence (rest).

Outside of Lawrence, the statuses of the other five appear to be a real concern. Duggan even noted that “Okereke’s hip injury is news” to the media.

Additionally: CB Deonte Banks (ankle), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Tommy DeVito (left shoulder), DB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder), S Xavier McKinney (rib), S Jason Pinnock (thumb/ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and OT Andrew Thomas (knee) were all “limited participants” at Wednesday’s practice.

According to Heavy’s projections powered by Quarter4, the Giants are currently 6.5-point underdogs on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 11.