Giants & Cowboys Showing Interest in 21-Year-Old RB: Report

The New York Giants and the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys appear to be eyeing the same rookie running back ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson on April 4, “Florida State @FSUFootball running back Trey Benson (4.39 speed, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns last season) is drawing heavy interest from [the] Giants, per a league source.” Wilson added that he “could see [NYG] making a move to land him,” while also noting that Benson has scheduled a top-30 visit with Cowboys, among others.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Cowboys’ interest in Benson on April 3, relaying that his visit with Dallas would occur either “today or tomorrow” — with “tomorrow” being April 4.

The Giants signed veteran Devin Singletary to take over the starting running back job after allowing Saquon Barkley to test the free agent market, and eventually depart. The current RB2 role is still up for grabs, however, with last year’s backup Matt Breida unsigned.

Big Blue has shown mild interest in a veteran backup, but pairing a rookie with Singletary offers the most upside. Recent draft picks Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell are still on the roster as well, along with 2023 UDFA Jashaun Corbin.

Trey Benson Called ‘Violent’ Runner With RB1 Potential

This rookie RB class doesn’t have a clear lead dog, like Bijan Robinson in 2023 or Breece Hall the year prior. There are several prospects who could end up being selected as the first ball carrier off the board in late April, and Benson is one of them.

Bleacher Report scout Derrik Klassen described the Florida State product as a “violent runner with all the explosive potential you want out of an RB1.”

“At 6’1″ and 223 pounds, Benson has a sturdy frame and isn’t afraid to weaponize it,” Klassen elaborated. “He is an aggressive, relentless runner who easily shakes off arm tackles and doesn’t often go down on first contact. He’s the type of runner who always falls forward and tends to require more than one tackler to shut him down.”

Similarly, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein called Benson a “big back,” but also advised that the youngster “might need to table his desires to be an elusive runner and adopt a more physical, decisive approach as a pro.”

“Benson has some talent as a pass catcher [with 33 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown] and enough protection ability to warrant a role as a complementary three-down option,” Zierlein added later.

Having said that, both scouts mentioned that his “vision” could stand to improve, but they also agreed that Benson has the toughness and explosiveness to make it at the NFL level.

Benson doesn’t have too much wear and tear from his collegiate career. He started 26 games over his final two seasons, with 316 total carries and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson Seems to Fit Giants’ RB Need

Earlier in the offseason on March 13, ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan reported that the Giants “have been looking to add another RB” and that they are “not looking to spend much.” Rapoport later claimed that the front office was at least checking in with power back AJ Dillon as a free agent option.

While Dillon ended up signing elsewhere, NYG media members began to get the sense that the team is looking for more of a physical runner to pair with the shifty and speedy Singletary, which makes sense.

Based on his scouting reports, Benson is exactly that, and he’s also cheap being that he’d likely be a second- or third-round selection playing on a rookie cap hit.

That makes the Florida State product a nice fit for Big Blue on paper, and he’s a name to keep in mind as the NFL draft approaches over the next few weeks.