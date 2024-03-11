Giants Bringing in Recent Bills Cut for ‘Visit’: Report

With NFL free agency set to get underway as the legal tampering period opens on March 11, the New York Giants will have a recent Buffalo Bills cut in for a visit.

“I’m told free agent CB Siran Neal is currently scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday [March 12], at this time, per source,” CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on the morning of March 11.

Neal was one of several veterans that were released by Buffalo on March 6. The brief section from Bills media on the former 2018 fifth-round selection read: “Buffalo released Neal after the defensive back spent the last six years with the team. He played in 97 games since 2018 and was an important part of the Bills’ special team unit as a gunner.”

Being that he was cut from his contract ahead of free agency, Neal is free to sign at any time — and could theoretically finalize a deal with a new team before the league year begins on March 13.

Siran Neal Has Been Relegated to Special Teams Role Over Past 2 Seasons With Bills

There was a time where the Bills utilized Neal as a consistent contributor on the defensive side. That three-year period — from 2019 through 2021 — yielded solid results according to Pro Football Focus.

In coverage, Neal achieved a passer rating against under 78.0 twice, with one year up over 105.0. He also received favorable run defense grades in 2019 and 2020, although his grades dipped a bit in 2021.

The past two seasons, Neal has mostly been relegated to a special teams role with spot usage in coverage. It’s unclear if the Giants see him as a sole special teamer or a potential nickel option behind their top two CBs.

Neal appeared on five different special teams units over his tenure in Buffalo. That impact included 1,889 snaps on kick return, kick return coverage, punt return, punt return coverage as a gunner and some recent usage on the field goal block unit.

His best ST performance came in 2021, with 11 special teams tackles and an 85.1 grade on PFF. In 2023, Neal was graded as a 66.9 on special teams (five tackles, three penalties).

Free Agent CB Darious Williams Visits Giants on March 11

It was first reported that free agent cornerback Darious Williams would be visiting the Giants on March 9. While that meet was originally set for Sunday, March 10, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, it now appears to be occurring on March 11.

Fellow ESPN insider Dan Graziano shared the news on Monday morning, stating: “Free-agent CB Darious Williams’ visit with the Giants is scheduled for today, per sources. Williams is slated to take a physical and meet with team officials.”

“Because he was released by [the Jacksonville] Jaguars before his contract was up, he’s free to sign at any time,” the report added.

While Neal profiles more as defensive depth, Williams will likely start opposite Deonte Banks if he signs with the Giants this week. Either way, cornerback is another position that Big Blue must address in 2024.

Assuming Adoree’ Jackson leaves in free agency, the Giants are short both a starter and experience in the secondary. And that doesn’t even take into account a potential Xavier McKinney departure at safety.

ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan provided an update on the former second-round selection on March 11.

“Spoke to team sources over the last 24 hours that say Xavier McKinney’s market is going to be ‘very strong,’” Raanan noted. “Good young player at 24 years old. If the #Giants are going to retain his services it’s going to be costly.”