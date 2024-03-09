Giants QB Update Links Former No. 3 Overall Pick, 2 Others: Report

The New York Giants have a very interesting decision to make at quarterback in NFL free agency — which kicks off this week as the legal tampering period is set to begin on March 11.

With Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito already on the roster at the position, will the Giants pursue a high-end veteran backup to compete for the starting job, or will they add a cheaper No. 2 option with an eye towards the NFL draft? It’s an important decision, and the outcome could reveal just how serious Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen is about going after a new rookie QB in round one of the late-April selection.

ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan updated fans on the quarterback search on March 8, and he reported three veterans by name as free agency targets — as well as 2023 backup Tyrod Taylor.

“Taylor may return, even though he wasn’t thrilled with how the second half of this past season played out,” Raanan began. Continuing: “If he doesn’t re-sign, the Giants appear to be looking to add depth to their QB room with Sam Darnold, Joshua Dobbs or Easton Stick.”

The ESPN media member also voiced that a signing of this magnitude “would only further solidify [the Giants are] dead serious about adding a quarterback in the first round of the draft — where they own the No. 6 pick.”

Sam Darnold Could Mirror Career Arc of Geno Smith & Return to New York With Giants

How ironic it would be if Darnold — the former No. 3 overall pick in 2018 — joined the Giants during the same offseason that 2018 No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley could be leaving in free agency.

The former New York Jets’ draft bust spent the 2023 campaign as Brock Purdy’s understudy in San Francisco, taking the field for a total of 130 offensive snaps. Before that, he served as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers after the Jets decided to move on in 2021.

The Giants could be an appetizing opportunity for a player like Darnold who’s still young enough to revitalize his career. Jones is questionable for Week 1 at this time, coming off a torn ACL, and he’s a walking injury risk even if he does start the season under center.

Additionally, Darnold won’t get any starting offers after a year on the pine, but backing up Jones could be the closest alternative in terms of potential playing time.

One more ironic note about this possible free agent match — a Darnold return to MetLife Stadium in blue would mirror the career arc of fellow ex-Jets draft pick Geno Smith, the current NFL poster child for lengthy comeback journeys at quarterback.

Joshua Dobbs’ Track Record Might Fit Giants’ QB Situation

Speaking of revitalized QB careers, Dobbs is another intriguing link for the backup role. The former Pittsburgh Steelers prospect entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection in 2017, but his 15 minutes of fame came in 2023.

With Kyler Murray injured to start the campaign, the “Passtronaut” was handed the starting job in Arizona after a last-minute trade, and he ran with the opportunity. The win-loss total wasn’t great, but Dobbs’ all-in mentality impressed the Minnesota Vikings enough to acquire him after Kirk Cousins was lost for the season.

In the end, the hot start fizzled out in Minnesota with five passing touchdowns and five interceptions over four starts and five appearances (2-2 record).

Having said that, Dobbs’ mobility, creativity and confidence could make sense for the Giants — considering their unreliable offensive line. Head coach Brian Daboll has also had a ton of success with dual threat QBs, and perhaps he sees something in the 29-year-old.

As Raanan alluded, none of these backup candidates would preclude the Giants from selecting a quarterback at No. 6 overall — or higher — but they would provide more insurance. A Russell Wilson agreement, on the hand, would certainly signal wide receiver or offensive tackle in the draft.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Predicted to Depart in NFL Free Agency

On the subject of backup signal-callers, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan predicted that Taylor would not return in 2024 free agency on March 9.

“It would make a lot of sense to re-sign Taylor since he performed well while filling in for Jones last season. But Taylor missed four games with broken ribs and then didn’t immediately reclaim the starting job from undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. That experience may sour Taylor on returning to the Giants,” Duggan reasoned.

“Despite his strong play in the final two games of the season, Taylor isn’t expected to have a robust market due to his age (34) and lack of upside,” the reporter went on, citing expert salary projections ranging from $3 million to $7 million for Taylor this spring.

“There are arguments to be made on both sides with Taylor, but he may prefer a fresh start after a tumultuous season,” Duggan concluded, leaning toward a departure.