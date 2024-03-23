Giants HC Brian Daboll Sends Parting Message to Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants made a calculated decision to let running back Saquon Barkley test the free agent market in 2024. In the end, he found a better offer and took it — despite said offer coming from the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed the Barkley departure during an interview with NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“This is what it is every year in the NFL,” Daboll told Pelissero. “You meet great people, whether it’s coaches, players, staff members, and unfortunately everybody doesn’t stick together the entire time, it’s not what it was 30, 40 years ago.”

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Saquon and all the players that went on to other places,” the NYG HC went on. “It’s a special group when you’re going through an NFL season, you’ve got to go through ups and downs.”

Daboll concluded by wishing Barkley “all the best except when he is playing the Giants.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll Raves About Brian Burns Trade

Daboll also gave his thoughts on the Brian Burns acquisition, and the Giants head coach seemed very pleased with this get.

“Yeah, give a lot of credit to [general manager] Joe [Schoen] and his staff for getting that done,” Daboll spoke candidly. “[Burns is] a good player, a good acquisition, a good trade for us, happy to have him.”

Continuing: “He’s been a productive guy at Carolina and doing all the research on the player, and more importantly the person, he’s the right kind of guy and we’re excited to have him.”

Big Blue traded one of their 2024 second-round picks, a 2025 fifth rounder and a 2024 pick swap in round five to the Panthers for Burns. On top of that, Schoen immediately locked up the dynamic pass rusher long-term, agreeing to a five-year extension worth $141 million (with $76 million guaranteed) — per Over the Cap.

It was a bold and pivotal move that will likely play a big hand in shaping Schoen and Daboll’s tenure with the franchise. If this deal goes belly up and the Giants don’t end up fixing the roster elsewhere, the pair of decision-makers may not last until the end of Burns’ contract.

If it’s successful, the defensive playmaker could help this historic franchise turn the page. And that could mean extensions for Schoen and Daboll down the line.

“The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to immediately boost a Giants pass rush that tied for 28th in the league in sacks in 2023, [aiding] a struggling defense that finished 27th overall in yards allowed,” NFL.com content producer Coral Smith noted after relaying quotes from the interview.

Burns has registered 46.0 sacks, 59 tackles for a loss, 95 QB hits and eight forced fumbles over his first five seasons in the league according to Pro Football Reference.

Giants’ Offseason Described as ‘Indecisive’

During an article with Bleacher Report on March 22, NFL writer Brad Gagnon described every organization’s offseason using one word. For the Giants, he chose “indecisive.”

“Are they trying to contend or are they accepting that a rebuild is around the corner?” Gagnon questioned.

Adding: “With Brian Burns and Jon Runyan in but Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney out, it’s very difficult to tell.”

The truth is, Schoen and Daboll finally reshaped the roster as they wanted, prioritizing the trenches financially rather than positions like running back and safety. That’s why there was a shuffle of players that looked somewhat indecisive — when really, Schoen and Daboll were very deliberate in their actions.

Offensive line, defensive line, quarterback. That’s where the Giants’ focus has lied in 2024 free agency.