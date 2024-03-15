Saquon Barkley Addresses Giants Nation 1 Final Time After Eagles Move

Saquon Barkley’s contract with the Philadelphia Eagles is now signed and official, and the former first-round running back took a moment to address the New York Giants organization and fanbase one last time after finalizing the move on March 14.

“The last three days have been a whirlwind of emotions, but I wanted to take a minute to acknowledge all the Giant fans that have supported me and my family over the last six years,” Barkley posted on X.

“When I was drafted here I wanted my impact off the field to rival the accomplishments we had on it, and I can only hope that I came close [to] doing that,” the message went on. “I’m forever grateful to the Mara and Tisch family and the wonderful people working inside the Giants organization.”

Finally, Barkley concluded his statement by once again directing his words at the fanbase.

“The fans in New York and New Jersey will forever hold a place in my heart,” he said. “Ultimately, the NFL is a business, and I hope that everyone can respect my decision.”

Saquon Barkley Receives Encouraging Messages From Ex-Giants Champion Shaun O’Hara & NFL Legend Barry Sanders

A public feud between Barkley and NYG great Tiki Barber has stolen headlines in recent days, but the former Giants running back did receive a few messages of encouragement after his return to Philadelphia.

“Congrats @saquon on going back to PA & your new contract. You earned it 👊🏻,” former Big Blue Super Bowl champion offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara voiced on X. “Your time as a Giant was appreciated by ALL those who knew you ON & OFF the Field. You made a difference in the community & were a Leader 🫡.”

After the kind words, O’Hara made sure to joke that having said that, Barkley has “officially turned HEEL!! 😂” He hashtagged “#NewWorldOrder” to end his post.

Recent Giants teammate Lawrence Cager also reached out to Barkley, voicing: “Go shine brudda!!”

But perhaps the most notable message of all came courtesy of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

“Congrats to @saquon,” Sanders began on March 12, continuing: “I know you wanted to stay with one team, but life has funny turns. No matter what, the character you have as a young man will carry you thru all you face.”

The NFL legend added that he “can’t wait to see you run that rock.”

New Giants RB Devin Singletary Swipes Saquon Barkley’s Jersey Number After Departure

In other news, there’s a new No. 26 in town and he plays running back too. Devin Singletary — Barkley’s direct replacement in NFL free agency — revealed that he’ll be taking over his jersey number as well on March 14.

“Yeah, wearing 26,” Singletary replied after a reporter asked if he’d keep his old jersey number during his introductory press conference.

“I’ve had 26 since I came into the league,” the new ball carrier explained. “That’s the number I’m sticking with.”

As you can see, Singletary isn’t swiping Barkley’s number for any sort of recognition or comparisons, he just happens to have the same jersey as the former Giants RB. The identical number is a bit odd and ironic, to say the least, but a few of the more resentful Big Blue fans have already embraced the idea of transitioning from Saquon to Singletary.

Like the NYG supporter below. All it takes is some white tape and a Sharpie.