Giants RB Saquon Barkley Fined Big Money After Routine Run: Report

The NFL is under fire again after fining New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley $21,855 for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the decision with video of the carry in question, informing: “Another big running back fine: The NFL docked Giants star Saquon Barkley $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this play last week. The league has been cracking down all season on players lowering their heads to initiate contact.”

Another big running back fine: The NFL docked #Giants star Saquon Barkley $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this play last week. The league has been cracking down all season on players lowering their heads to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/jp1k87PUUC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2023

Not long after, Giants fans and media took to X to give their take on this forfeiture.

“Barkley was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter against Eagles on Christmas. There was no flag on the play: a 5-yard run at the 6:13 mark,” NorthJersey.com media member Art Stapleton stated, noting how routine the play was.

“Insanity,” Talkin’ Giants podcaster Bobby Skinner commented. “NFL stole $22,000 from saquon for this????”

A fan agreed, questioning: “How?? He’s the ball carrier? How is that unnecessary roughness?”

And a fourth said: “I just watched the clip again, and HUH??? How does a run that nothing eventful happened on create an unnecessary roughness fine. Didn’t look any different from most run plays in the league that result in a back looking to play hard and run through contact.”

Barkley has yet to weigh in publicly on this fine. He has the right to try and appeal it, although running backs have had little success overturning financial punishments for leading with the head.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Fined Less Than Giants RB Saquon Barkley Despite Horse Collar Flag

If Giants nation wasn’t frustrated enough already, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was actually fined less than Barkley despite committing a horse collar penalty in Week 16.

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness on his horse collar penalty on Adoree’ Jackson at the end of his Pick 6,” Stapleton reported on December 30.

Needless to say, fans quickly noticed the $6,000 difference between Barkley and Hurts.

“1. How did saquon get fined 2. How did saquon get fined more than this?” One NYG supporter asked.

Another pointed out that Barkley’s penalty was “$6k more than the fine for Hurts’ horse collar–which is explicitly illegal–and a play where an actual penalty flag was thrown!”

The Giants will get another shot at the Eagles in Week 18.

Giants Place TE Lawrence Cager on Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 17, Ending His Season

Amid the NFL fines, the Giants announced four Week 17 roster moves on Saturday, December 30. Team reporter Dan Salomone noted each transaction on X.

ROSTER MOVES 12/30 Free Agent Signing from NYG Practice Squad:

▪️ LB Darrian Beavers Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):

▪️ K Mason Crosby

▪️ WR Dennis Houston Reserve/Injured:

▪️ TE Lawrence Cager pic.twitter.com/IDEzYg0eza — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 30, 2023

The headliner was that tight end Lawrence Cager was placed on the injured reserve, ending his 2023 season with just two weeks remaining. Linebacker Darrian Beavers was signed to the active roster from the practice squad in his place.

Big Blue also elevated veteran kicker Mason Crosby as expected, along with reserve wide receiver Dennis Houston.

Cager finishes with four catches off five targets with 36 yards and a touchdown in his first full campaign with the G-Men (11 appearances). He also contributed on special teams, with 140 ST snaps compared to just 101 snaps on offense.

Assuming he’s activated against the Los Angeles Rams, it’ll be the NFL debut of Beavers. It’ll also be a Giants debut for Houston, who appeared in two outings with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

As for Crosby, the veteran was a perfect three-for-three on kicks in Week 16. He made two extra points and one 52-yard field goal against the Eagles, marking only the second NFL franchise Crosby has converted for since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2007.

The kicker will likely be elevated again in Week 18.