Multiple Jets Ditch Squad, Bolt to Same Team in Free Agency: Report

Several members of the New York Jets are jumping ship this offseason.

The latest of which, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Miami Dolphins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dolphins are signing former Jets’ WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, per league source. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Miami Dolphins Apparently Trying to Steal Every Jets Player

The 27-year-old wideout couldn’t come to terms on a contract restructure with the Jets so they decided to release him making him an unrestricted free agent.

Berrios quickly found a home with the Dolphins, a familiar location.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound wideout played his college ball at Miami and now gets a chance at a homecoming.

Another thing that should make him feel at home is all of the other ex-Jets joining him with the Dolphins.

On March 13 Miami signed former Jets backup QB Mike White to a two-year deal. Three days later on March 16, the Dolphins also added reserve offensive lineman Dan Feeney to a one-year deal, per Peter Schrager of the NFL Network.

White sent out a hilarious edited 25-second video featuring himself, Berrios, and Feeney from the scene in the movie Hangover. In the scene, the three guys are conversing and singing about being best friends while on the road to Miami.

A Brave New World for the Jets in 2023

The early portion of free agency and the legal tampering period suggest we’re entering a brand new Jets era in 2023.

Rival teams to the Jets are actually picking through their free-agent scraps to make new additions to their respective teams.

The Jet Press highlighted some of those on Twitter.

On top of losing three players to the same team in the Dolphins, the Jets also lost veteran running back James Robinson to the New England Patriots.