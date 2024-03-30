Sauce Gardner Had 5-Word Reaction to Haason Reddick-Jets Deal

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had likely the same reaction that fans did on Friday, March 29.

“Joe D did it again🫨🫨🫨🫨🫨,” Gardner posted on X previously Twitter in response to the trade that brought in pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Joe D did it again🫨🫨🫨🫨🫨 https://t.co/RbxvBsRj2V — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 29, 2024

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news on social media.

The Philadelphia Eagles sent Reddick to New York in exchange for a 2026 conditional third-round draft choice. If Reddick appears in 67.5% of the defensive snaps and has 10 or more sacks, that third will become a second. However, if he fails to accomplish both of those incentives, the draft selection will remain a third.

Top Social Media Reactions to Reddick-Jets Trade

Jets defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson seemed to be a big fan on social media. He shared a very interesting GIF choice for his reaction.

Gardner quickly reacted to Johnson’s message saying, “I was going to comment on this GIF but I decided not to. Your account has to be hacked.”

I was going to comment on this GIF but I decided not to. Your account has to be hacked😂⏸️ https://t.co/dbBLJNRhr8 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 29, 2024

Johnson confirmed his social media wasn’t hacked saying, “😂😂😂😂😂😂team got better, I got exited my bad…😂😂😂.”

Jets corner DJ Reed simply said, “dawgs” in response to a fan who listed all of the team’s defensive linemen on the roster.

The GM convo had to go like this😂 Joe D: "I showed love to you and gave y'all Bryce and this how you gonna do me?" Howie: "You right Joe" https://t.co/v1K6voiIRv — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 29, 2024

Gardner also explained how the trade conversation likely went between the Jets and the Eagles for Reddick:

The GM convo had to go like this😂

Joe D: “I showed love to you and gave y’all Bryce and this how you gonna do me?”

Howie: “You right Joe”

This is a huge move for the #Jets. That defensive line is loaded. Quite the way to replace Huff. Reddick is still one of the game’s best edge rushers https://t.co/xH5a6Rv0US — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 29, 2024

Connor Hughes of SNY labeled this a “huge move” for the team and said this defensive line is “loaded.” He also emphatically said, “Reddick is still one of the game’s best edge rushers.”

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller said, “Haason Reddick mentoring Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald sounds great to me. Jets thrive with three edge rushers rotating. Reddick will be a huge difference maker.”

“Haason Reddick lining up next to Quinnen Williams in a wide nine. How do you defend that,” Hughes incredulously asked.

The Next Step for the Jets and Reddick

Reddick is in the last year of his $45 million contract. The Jets owe him his $14.25 million salary for 2024 and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Although Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said, “The hope is the sides work out a new deal soon.” That would keep Reddick under team control for the foreseeable future as opposed to playing out his contract year.

Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz confirmed that a new deal wasn’t agreed to prior to this trade going through. Although he added that, “it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if the Jets extended him before the season either.”

Haason Reddick has been one of the most productive pass rushers in football. This isn’t a L'Jarius Sneed scenario where a new deal is already in place – but it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if the #Jets extended him before the season either. https://t.co/sygwFOB9PB pic.twitter.com/jTfAbjzx0c — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 29, 2024

What could that new contract extension look like?

According to cap expert Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, ironically it could look, “Pretty similar to the deal for…” [Bryce Huff]. Spielberger didn’t say Huff outright, but that was what he was suggesting.

Pretty similar to the deal for,,, https://t.co/tiPK96A0Za — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 29, 2024

The Jets lost Huff in free agency to of all teams, the Eagles. He signed a three-year deal for $51.1 million which included $34 million in total guarantees.