Jets Legend Joe Namath Praises Offense After Wild Highlight-Reel Play

The New York Jets are off to a good start in Week 15 with their first lead of the season at halftime.

The offense has looked good too as Zach Wilson threw well within Mike LaFleur’s system going 9-of-14 for 118 yards and a rushing touchdown. That stat line included two drops on very catchable balls as well.

More impressive than the rookie quarterback has been the rookie offensive coordinator, however. “Booth LaFleur” has been as creative as ever and one play drew praise from a Jets legend.

LaFleur Is ‘Feeling Froggy’

As my partner Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr. put in on Twitter, “Mike LaFleur [was] feeling froggy” during the first half as a bunch of different trick plays were utilized.

WHAT IN GOD'S GREEN EARTH! MIKE LAFLEUR IS FEELING FROGGY LOL #NYJvsMIA #Jets #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 19, 2021

Whether it was a reverse touchdown run by Braxton Berrios or the wide receiver passing attempt to Wilson by Keelan Cole (incomplete), the Jets OC opened up the playbook and the best of all had legendary quarterback Joe Namath tweeting.

First off, here was the play from Wilson to Jamison Crowder, who then threw a dart of a lateral backward to Berrios. From there, the speedy slot-man took the ball for a first down with 15 yards to gain.

Hook and…throw it across the field???#NYJvsMIA on CBS pic.twitter.com/MiiiSGw3w4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2021

You might call it a hook and lateral of sorts, but it was unlike any I’ve ever seen.

Apparently, Namath agreed, voicing: “That 3rd & 15 play was absolutely beautiful! Everything about it was terrific – the call, the execution. Beautiful.”

That 3rd & 15 play was absolutely beautiful! Everything about it was terrific – the call, the execution. Beautiful. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) December 19, 2021

Broadway Joe does not tweet too often but he does comment on Jets games from time to time. He seemed impressed by what he saw as a whole during the beginning of the battle in Miami.

“Wow! If our defense and offense keep up at this pace we’ll all have a Merry Christmas! Go Jets!!!” Tweeted Namath earlier in the first quarter.

Wow! If our defense and offense keep up at this pace we’ll all have a Merry Christmas! Go Jets!!! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) December 19, 2021

Wilson is trying to work toward becoming the first Gang Green quarterback to win a Super Bowl since the legendary figure did it in 1969. If he’s ever going to do that, or even become the long-term signal-caller of the future, he’ll have to continue to trust his creative OC.

Twitter Reactions From Unique Conversion

Namath was not the only one with a shocked grin on his face after the wild conversion by the Jets.

The NYJ beat couldn’t believe their eyes as different reporters gave their thoughts. “My brain can’t understand how that worked,” wrote DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News.

My brain can't understand how that worked. https://t.co/8QBmiNpYU1 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 19, 2021

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor added: “Oh my god, Mike LaFleur is just getting silly, folks. Some of these throwback designs are disrespectful.”

Oh my god, Mike LaFleur is just getting silly, folks. Some of these throwback designs are disrespectful. #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) December 19, 2021

Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press was surprised as well. “Whoa!” He wrote, “LaFleur dipping into the bag of tricks today!”

Whoa! LaFleur dipping into the bag of tricks today! Wilson to Crowder, who tosses it back to Berrios, who then runs for a first down. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 19, 2021

Finally, Connor Hughes of The Athletic was appreciative of LaFleur’s genius on the play design. “I dunno if I’ve ever covered offensive creativity and I’m not gonna lie it’s really fun.”

I dunno if I’ve ever covered offensive creativity and I’m not gonna lie it’s really fun. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 19, 2021

LaFleur has really come a long way since his early-season critiques. Some fans went as far as to say that the offensive coordinator should be fired for ruining Wilson but things seemed to click after some bye week adjustments and some time on the sidelines for the BYU product.

Now, the rookie seems to have a better grasp of the offense and LaFleur is beginning to take advantage of it.

