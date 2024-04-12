Insider Jets Trade Pitch Flips 3 Picks for Team Captain

The New York Jets are open to moving around the board in the 2024 NFL draft.

Rich Cimini of ESPN told Jets analyst Will Parkinson “that anything is on the table.” One of those possibilities includes a move up the board in the first round for one of the top prospects in the class.

Atlanta Falcons receive: a 2024 first-rounder (No. 10 overall), a 2024 fourth-round draft choice (No. 111 overall), and another 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 134 overall)

New York Jets receive: a 2024 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)

“Atlanta at No. 8, to me, that’s a prime spot. If you want to jump Chicago and go into No. 8, you’d probably only have to give up maybe both fourth-round picks based on the Jimmy Johnson chart to go up two spots and you get Rome Odunze,” Cimini explained to Parkinson on “TOJ Talks.” “I think that’s a perfect spot for the Jets to go to No. 8 assuming one of those receivers is still there. So I could definitely see that happening.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN told @Willpa11 that the #Falcons at pick 8 are the ‘perfect spot’ for the #Jets to trade up & go get Washington WR Rome Odunze. He said that it would cost NYJ both of their 4th rounders to move up from 10 ➡️ 8. ‘I think that would be a great move for the… pic.twitter.com/Mtnjmspc6v — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 12, 2024

Cimini reiterated later during the interview that, “I would watch that No. 8 spot with Atlanta” for a possible trade scenario with the Jets.

Waiting Around Would Be a Risky Proposition for the Jets

If the green and white covet Odunze, it would be a risky proposition hoping he falls into their laps with the No. 10 overall pick.

There are at least four teams in front of the Jets who could take a wide receiver in the first round. That conversation likely starts at pick No. 4 if the Arizona Cardinals don’t trade back.

The Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 5 lost both of their top wideouts in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. Big Blue is devoid of wide receiver talent so the New York Giants could be in play at pick No. 6.

Finally, the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 overall pick could add another playmaker at the wide receiver position. They already have DJ Moore and Allen, but they might not be finished at that spot.

“I think that would be a great move for the Jet offense to get that extra playmaker in there,” Cimini said at the possibility of the Jets adding Odunze.

“A team captain with good size and elite ball skills, Odunze consistently dominated his competition. While most receivers look to open separation windows with speed or route running, Odunze seems to relish jump balls and contested catches,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein explained. “He shines in all aspects of ball skills, including positioning, body control, hand strength, timing and mid-air adjustments.”

Jets Trading up for Odunze Is Growing in Popularity on Social Media

Cimini isn’t the first person to mention the possibility of the Jets trading up this offseason for Odunze.

In Gennaro Filice’s mock draft for NFL Media, he predicted exactly that but with a slight twist.

Instead of trading up with Atlanta, Filice predicted that the Jets and Tennessee Titans would crack a deal in the first round.

To move up that extra spot Filice revealed that it would cost the Jets its third-round pick this year (No. 72 overall). In Cimini’s proposed trade he had them moving to pick No. 8 overall in exchange for both fourth-rounders in 2024.