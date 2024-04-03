Jets Fans Erupt After ‘Desperate’ Bills Team Gives Away Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills shocked the football world on Wednesday, April, 3 by trading away wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Rich Cimini of ESPN who covers the New York Jets said, “The Bills were so desperate to get Diggs off the team that it’s costing them more in cap space to NOT have him ($31.1M) than to have him ($27.9M) — a record amount of dead money for a non-QB, per Overthecap.”

Top Jets Social Media Reactions to Bills-Diggs Deal

“Bills and Dolphins both got significantly worse this offseason. Jets got better and will upgrade from Zach Wilson/Tim Boyle/Trevor Siemian to Aaron Rodgers. A LOT of variables of course, but a healthy Jets team is probably the best in the AFC East,” The Jet Press posted on X previously Twitter.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic jumped on an emergency episode of “The Can’t Wait Podcast” and revealed a teaser for his article dropping on Thursday, April 4.

“I have a story coming out about this tomorrow that I’m sure is going to anger some Bills & Dolphins fans,” Rosenblatt said. “I think on paper & again it’s just on paper that the Jets have the best roster in the AFC East.”

Despite the Diggs trade, the Bills still are the betting favorites to win the AFC East, per uSTADIUM via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets are tied for the second-best odds at +200 with the Miami Dolphins.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso said on social media that, “[the] Bills roster has been slowly deteriorating since the 13 second game. [They remain the] favorite until proven otherwise in AFC East but the division should be competitive at the top between them, MIA and Jets.”

A Jets fan erupted on social media following the news saying, “Th Jets should be AFC East champions this season. [They are the] most talented team in the division without question. NE is still a mess, and the Bills and Dolphins got significantly worse this offseason. Just. Stay. Healthy.”

Marcel Louis-Jacques who currently covers the Dolphins for ESPN and before that he covered the Bills told everyone to pump the brakes on social media.

“Yes, the Dolphins+Jets odds to win the AFC East should improve after the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to Houston — BUT — the offseason isn’t over and Buffalo will almost assuredly make a move for a WR1. Don’t overreact to today’s news, lot of roster moves remaining for every team,” he explained.

The Bills Got Significantly Worse

There are a lot of different things that can be debated following this trade. What can’t is the fact that the Bills just got worse.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills sent away a 2024 sixth-rounder, a 2025 fifth-rounder, and Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-rounder.

Buffalo traded away its top wideout for zero compensation for this upcoming season.

Over the last four years, Diggs recorded 445 receptions for 5,372 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. Stefon is No. 4 all-time in receiving yardage, receptions, and receiving touchdowns in Bills franchise history.

That is a painful loss for Bills Mafia. On paper, Buffalo has gotten worse this offseason. While the Jets have gotten significantly better.