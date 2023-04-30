Zach Wilson Shared Strong Reaction to Jets-Aaron Rodgers Marriage: Report

When the New York Jets traded with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers they landed a brand new QB1.

However, that left former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson hanging in the wind with his future uncertain. Although according to a new report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he has been in the loop the entire time.

“The team has been proactive in keeping Wilson informed through the pursuit of Rodgers—even at a time, after the way Wilson played last year when it probably wasn’t necessary to do so,” Breer revealed in a column posted on Tuesday, April 25.

“As such, Wilson and the coaches have had a good amount of dialogue on the topic, with the staff giving the quarterback insight on what it’d be like playing behind Rodgers for a year or two.”

Zach Wilson Embracing New Role With Jets

Breer said the cap situation makes it very realistic for the Jets to have that 1-2 punch at the quarterback position over the next couple of years.

“Wilson’s cap number for this year is $9.587 million, and for 2024 it’s $11.184 million, and he’s due $3.856 million in cash this year, and $5.453 million in ’24,” Breer explained for Sports Illustrated. “That makes it pretty workable for the team to keep both players on the roster for the next two years, and it’d put Wilson in the position Brock Osweiler was in behind Peyton Manning in Denver, and the one Kyle Trask was in behind Tom Brady the last two years. And since Wilson already has a relationship with Rodgers, it’s pretty easy for the team to bet the two will be good working together. That they have certain strengths in common is a bonus too.”

Wilson is 23 years of age and he will turn 24 before the start of the 2023 season. Two years ago he was drafted to be the QB1 for the foreseeable future. Now he’s the primary backup.

Gang Green didn’t select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft despite multiple opportunities to do so.

They claimed they would go “through hell or high water” for Wilson and they lived up to those words. The former BYU product is going to have an opportunity to learn from one of the best to ever do it.

That doesn’t guarantee that he will ever live up to his draft status, but both he and the Jets have a re-do opportunity on his initial development plan.

Aaron Rodgers Is Excited to Mentor Zach Wilson With Jets

Older quarterbacks aren’t always so warm and friendly with the idea of mentoring a young quarterback.

Joe Flacco infamously said it wasn’t in his job title to help develop Drew Lock on the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said if Mason Rudolph asked him a question he might just “point to the playbook.”

However, Rodgers had a much different take when asked about the Wilson situation.

“I think being around me and seeing how I go about my business, seeing how I lead, how I interact with the guys, I think there are some things he can pick off from that,” Rodgers said per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Part of my opportunity here is to be a great mentor to him, and to teach him fundamental stuff, to allow him to be around me and, through osmosis, just pick up some things that can help him in his career. That’s what happened to me, being around Brett [Favre].”

Wilson obviously still has all of the talents that originally intrigued the Jets enough to take him with the No. 2 overall pick. The biggest issue in the pros has been his confidence.

“I love him, I really do,” Rodgers said per Rich Cimini. “I feel like part of my role here is to help get his confidence back.”