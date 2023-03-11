Cowboys Star Takes Brutal Shot at Jets QB Zach Wilson Amid Rumors

Things are getting a little awkward for the New York Jets.

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons took advantage of the opportunity to point that out on Friday, March 10.

He quoted tweeted a video of several Gang Green players talking about the possibility of having Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the team.

Parsons included the awkward GIF of Zach Wilson from the 2021 NFL draft where he appeared uncomfortable hanging out with some of the other high draft picks. He also included several laughing crying emojis to accentuate his point.

Jets Players Appear All-in on Aaron Rodgers Possibilities

Play

NFL Insider says Jets, Packers Aaron Rodgers trade could happen at any time Boy Green reacts to a FRESH update on Aaron Rodgers & a potential #Jets, #Packers trade from an ESPN #NFL Insider! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & you can check out the Twitter video update here: twitter.com/BoyGreen25/status/1634528817405480960 2023-03-11T12:44:26Z

Initially, at the end of the season, Jets players were supportive of Zach Wilson and when asked about other outside quarterback possibilities they deflected.

However with how hot and heavy this Rodgers situation has progressed players have shed their timidness for boldness.

The epitome of that was when Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner posted a video to his YouTube channel this week.

It included his teammates, running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, sharing their opinions on potentially adding A-Rod to the team.

Hall said the Jets would be “smooth” and mentioned “Super Bowl” when discussing the four-time NFL MVP.

Wilson was even more specific saying, “I just know it’s going to be precise. That’s the main thing I think about when I think about A-Rod.”

#Jets CB Ahmad Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) asked teammates how they’d feel if Aaron Rodgers was on #Jets: Breece Hall (@BreeceH) ‘we smooth, #SuperBowl’ + Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) ‘I just know it’s going to be precise, that’s main thing I think about when I think A-Rod’ pic.twitter.com/mPbVYfMpoX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 10, 2023

Zach Wilson hasn’t exactly been known for his ability to be precise in the NFL. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes in 2021 and completed even less of them in 2022 (54.5).

Same energy pic.twitter.com/nx3gpkg8xj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 10, 2023

Did Garrett take an indirect shot at Zach? Maybe, maybe not. However, we did witness the talented wide receiver getting frustrated during his rookie campaign when the ball wasn’t precise when Zach was throwing him the ball.

Rodgers on the other hand is an incredibly consistent quarterback when it comes to accuracy. His career completion percentage is 65.3 and he has had eight NFL seasons where he has done better than that mark.

What Is Next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?

There is reason to believe that a quarterback room consisting of Rodgers and Wilson could work.

The two have been connected since the pre-draft process when Wilson was figuring out who his next NFL agent would be. Wilson has talked about Rodgers as an idol and someone he has looked up to.

When the Jets and Packers had joint practices in 2021, the two were spotted chatting and sharing a few laughs.

Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson: "He's a good young kid, has a nice disposition. That kid can throw the heck out of that ball and that was a nice one down the right sideline at the end of the 1st. I'm so excited for what he can do in this league."@nflnetwork #NYJvsGB #Jets pic.twitter.com/06A9nNsmiq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 21, 2021

Wilson said he is someone that is “great to learn from” and called him “awesome” following that week of joint practices and a preseason game.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said back in February on the Rich Eisen Show that he believed if the Jets brought in Rodgers he could help “coach up” Wilson.

.@McShay13 believes Joe Douglas has put together a roster that’s ‘absolutely phenomenal’ + ‘everything is in place to have success’ + said if he was the #Jets he would ‘bring in Aaron Rodgers’ to be the guy & help coach up Zach Wilson: 🎥 @RichEisenShow #TakeFlight @richeisen pic.twitter.com/1JsbXug1Ib — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 28, 2023

However, there is also a belief that the Jets could look to move Wilson for whatever they can get and instead bring in a cheap veteran backup that has a ton of experience.

That would be the major risk in keeping Wilson. He is only one injury away from being thrust back into the starting lineup. What we don’t know is whether or not the team believes all this time away in the offseason could get his confidence back to where it needs to be.