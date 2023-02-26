Knicks’ Derrick Rose Sets the Record Straight Amid Buyout Rumors

When the fans at Madison Square Garden all but guilted New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau into playing Derrick Rose for the final moments of the team’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, it marked the former NBA MVP’s first action in more than six weeks.

His extended break from actual, on-court activity notwithstanding, the 34-year-old Rose apparently continues to be a hot commodity. Per a recent report from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the new-look Phoenix Suns are keeping tabs on him as a potential post-buyout signing.

“There is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose…” wrote Haynes. “A buyout still feels unlikely, but sources close to the situation don’t believe the door is completely shut on the possibility.”

For his part, though, Rose has maintained that he’s not angling for — or even thinking about — a chance to play for a team that isn’t the Knicks.

Derrick Rose’s Position on a Potential Knicks Buyout Remains Unchanged From Before the Trade Deadline

The smoke around a potential fresh start in the Valley of the Sun had grown to the point that Rose was forced to address it ahead of the Pelicans game. And, much as he did amid the league’s deal-making frenzy a few weeks ago, the veteran squashed the notion that he wants out.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said before the game, via the New York Post. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”

Rose did reveal that he has been talking with his coach, as well as people in New York’s front office. However, those conversations have been team-focused as the three-time All-Star continues to embrace a mentorship role.

“Y’all heard something? I’ve just been locked in, doing my recovery. [I] talk to Thibs about the team, talk to [team president Leon Rose] about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about [a buyout],” Rose said. “I think that we’ve been so transparent in the past that if I was thinking about moving, or they were to move me somewhere, they’d give me a heads up.”

In 27 appearances with the Knicks this season, Rose is averaging 5.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game. The Knicks own a team option on the final year of his contract in 2023-24 (during which he would make $15.6 million).

Knicks Catch a Break for Monday Showdown With the Boston Celtics

Whether it’s due to Julius Randle channeling his inner Dirk, the Josh Hart effect or a simple case of Bing-Bong magic, the Knicks have won five straight games and are rocking an 8-2 record for the month of February. They face a tall task in keeping their streak going on Monday, though, as a bout with the East-leading Boston Celtics looms.

New York looks to be getting a bit of help according to the latest injury report, however.

Jaylen Brown, who took part in the NBA All-Star Game despite his recent facial fracture, has been listed as out due to personal reasons. The 26-year-old is averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 2022-23.