Fans Hope Bills Star Josh Allen & GF Hailee Steinfeld Debut at Met Gala

During the offseason, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is spending as much time as possible with his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen visited Steinfeld in New Orleans last week, where she’s shooting her latest film, director Ryan Coogler’s untitled supernatural thriller. With organized team activities (OTAs) not starting until May 20, fans hope the couple make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

The annual star-studded event, known as “fashion’s biggest night” takes place on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. Steinfeld has attended the exclusive event numerous times, most recently in 2021. While Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and former teammate Stefon Diggs have graced the Met Gala’s red carpet, Allen has never attended.

While attending such a high-profile event may seem out of character for the low-key couple, Steinfeld, who started dating Allen last May, brought her boyfriend to Paris Fashion Week in March.

Allen initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while exiting the car and entering Le Bristol Hotel. However, he hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner.

While fans hoped to see the couple make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars, Allen attended former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen‘s bachelor party that weekend.

Bills Pro Bowler Gushed Over Josh Allen Being ‘In Love’ With Hailee Steinfeld



Bills tackle Dion Dawkins opened up about Allen’s relationship with Steinfeld during a guest appearance on “Up & Adams last month. The show’s host, Kay Adams, brought up how Allen ripped his pants in Paris while fellow guest, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, blamed the incident on Allen not working out in the offseason, which Dawkins denied.

“You know your quarterback, man,” Dawkins said. “And I know Josh, and I know Josh is not a product of his environment, but, you know, Josh is in love.”

“Josh is in love,” Dawkins reiterated. “So, if his girl is shopping and she’s like, ‘Joshee, try these on!’ Josh is going to say, ‘All right. I’ll try these on!'”

“I think it’s more so, Josh is in a new realm of clothing, “Dawkins said. “I think he has this new girl, and his new girl is opening his horizons to a new type of clothing that he’s not used to.” The Bills Pro Bowler said Allen moved on from stretchy, comfortable clothing to “stitched up” duds, and the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback may “pop through that.”

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Could Attend 2 Weddings Together Before the NFL Season Starts



While Allen has already attended one wedding this offseason, there are at least two more in his offseason schedule. During an appearance on Kyle Allen’s “The QB Room” podcast, Josh called his upcoming wedding this summer the offseason activity he’s “most excited” about.

Kyle Allen is marrying fiancée, Summer Juraszek, who remains best friends with Allem’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams. Juraszek also grew close with Steinfeld during the 2023 NFL season.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox is also tying the knot this summer. Knox proposed to Alex Seefeldt in November. Seefeldt started a countdown on Instagram. “Two months until Mr & Mrs 🥹♥️💌,” she posted on April 30. “Gosh I can’t wait to marry you.”