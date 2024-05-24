Browns Linked to Former 1,000-Yard WR Amid Offseason Workouts

The Cleveland Browns are still sorting out their wide receiver depth and veteran pass-catcher Hunter Renfrow has been floated as a name the team should investigate.

After spending the last five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Renfrow is a free agent. He’s had limited interest this offseason but could be a buy-low option for the Browns. Renfrow, 28, was named as one of the best remaining free agent fits for the Browns by Sporting News.

“If the Browns feel unsatisfied with how their draft shook out and where their wide receiver room stands, Renfrow becomes an intriguing possibility,” Anthony Alandt said. “There’s no shortage of players in the Browns’ wide receiver room, but past Amari Cooper, no one else has shown the ability to take over a game and step up to be the No. 2 weapon.

“Renfrow made the Pro Bowl in 2021 but has been on a steep decline since, totaling just 585 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons. It’s not like the Raiders have had the best lineup of quarterbacks for him to catch passes from, but it’s understandable why he was left out of the initial free-agency splash.”

Renfrow’s best year came in 2021. He snagged 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Renfrow may not be a season-altering pickup for the Browns. However, he’s a reliable, veteran set of hands. That could go a long way as Cleveland looks to take its passing game to the next level.

Other proposed free agent targets listed by Sporting News included defensive lineman Calais Campbell and CB Xavien Howard.

Browns Made Trade for Jerry Jeudy