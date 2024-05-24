Browns Linked to Former 1,000-Yard WR Amid Offseason Workouts

The Cleveland Browns are still sorting out their wide receiver depth and veteran pass-catcher Hunter Renfrow has been floated as a name the team should investigate.
After spending the last five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Renfrow is a free agent. He’s had limited interest this offseason but could be a buy-low option for the Browns. Renfrow, 28, was named as one of the best remaining free agent fits for the Browns by Sporting News.
“If the Browns feel unsatisfied with how their draft shook out and where their wide receiver room stands, Renfrow becomes an intriguing possibility,” Anthony Alandt said. “There’s no shortage of players in the Browns’ wide receiver room, but past Amari Cooper, no one else has shown the ability to take over a game and step up to be the No. 2 weapon.
“Renfrow made the Pro Bowl in 2021 but has been on a steep decline since, totaling just 585 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons. It’s not like the Raiders have had the best lineup of quarterbacks for him to catch passes from, but it’s understandable why he was left out of the initial free-agency splash.”
Renfrow’s best year came in 2021. He snagged 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Renfrow may not be a season-altering pickup for the Browns. However, he’s a reliable, veteran set of hands. That could go a long way as Cleveland looks to take its passing game to the next level.
Other proposed free agent targets listed by Sporting News included defensive lineman Calais Campbell and CB Xavien Howard.
Browns Made Trade for Jerry Jeudy
The Browns made a move for former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy in March. Jeudy has yet to live up to his draft billing. But the Browns are hopeful that he’ll thrive after the change of scenery.
The Browns signed Jeudy to a three-year extension shortly after the move, making him a key part of the offense moving forward.
“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in March when the deal was announced. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.
“At 24-years-old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”
Jeduy has never broken the 1,000-yard mark but has been close a few times. Over four seasons he has collected 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Browns Have Signed Some Unproven Receivers
The Browns top three receivers are set with Amari Cooper, Jeudy and Elijah Moore. However, there’s still much to be sorted out lower on the depth chart.
David Bell and Cedric Tillman are former third-round draft picks the Browns hope can take on larger roles next season. Other names looking to make some noise are Jaelon Darden and Michael Woods II, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles.
Cleveland has added some further depth this offseason. The Browns drafted Jamari Thrash in the fifth-round. He notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns during his final year at Louisville.
The Browns have also added Jalen Camp, Matt Landers and Ahmarean Brown for further depth.