Former Cowboys $10 Million Playmaker Could Land with NFC East Rival, Analyst Says

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offseason has featured more marquee departures than key signings, and one former defensive playmaker could bolt for an NFC East rival.
Jayron Kearse, 30, could be an ideal fit to land with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated’s AllEagles.
“He had a cap hit of just over $6 million last season,” McAvoy writes of Kearse. “And likely will find a deal in a similar range this offseason. Philadelphia needs some help at safety and Kearse has plenty of experience already in the National Football Conference East.”
Safety is one of the Eagles’ glaring remaining needs, and Kearse could be an ideal veteran upgrade alongside Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, in what has become a rebuilt secondary this offseason via free agency and April’s NFL Draft.
After playing the last two seasons on a two-year contract worth $10 million, Kearse could prove content to sign for closer to the veteran minimum, for the opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring in the Eagles’ defense.
Last season, Kearse posted 72 total tackles with one interception and 1.5 sacks, while Pro Football Focus points out he held opposing receivers to just 10.9 yards per reception when quarterbacks targeted him.
What could make Kearse a strong fit for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme is the fact that he has plenty of experience playing linebacker, and could be deployed in a “joker” type role in Philadelphia.
Where Cowboys’ Safety Group Stands
Even if Kearse winds up in Philadelphia, or elsewhere, the Cowboys’ secondary could remain a strength again in 2024.
Malik Hooker returns at free safety, after producing 50 total tackles and intercepting one pass last season. He returns for the 2024 season with a cap number in the neighborhood of $3.99 million.
Meanwhile, Donovan Wilson is penciled in as the Cowboys’ starter at strong safety, on the heels of an 88-tackle 2024 campaign where he also intercepted two passes, broke up three more, forced a fumble, and recovered two fumbles.
Former 2021 sixth-round draft choice Israel Mukuamu could fight with Juanyeh Thomas, for the snaps left behind by Kearse, if he is not on the roster come September.
Defining Stretch of Cowboys’ Schedule Revealed
In a lot of ways, this is a defining season for the Cowboys, as constructed.
When the 2024 campaign kicks off, there is a very real possibility Dak Prescott enters the season playing out the final year of his contract, and Mike McCarthy is already a lame-duck head coach.
It is possible that the only way both McCarthy and Prescott are back in Dallas in 2025 is if the Cowboys make a lengthy run at the Super Bowl in 2024.
But, as CBS Sports points out, the Cowboys’ schedule for the coming campaign includes a bit of a landmine and a stretch of games with the potential to define the season.
“Although the Cowboys went 12-5 last season, all five of those losses came on the road, which isn’t great news for a team that will get just ONE home game over a six-week period starting in Week 4,” John Breech writes for CBS. If the Cowboys don’t fix their road woes, that stretch could end up being Mike McCarthy’s undoing.”
That stretch of games is a gauntlet.
From Week 4 through Week 11, the Cowboys travel to New York to take on the Giants, Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, return home for a showdown against the loaded Detroit Lions prior to the Week 7 bye week and then return to the road at San Francisco against the 49ers, at Atlanta against the Falcons before hosting the retooled Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.
The following week, the reward for the grueling stretch is the Cowboys taking on the Houston Texans, who have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
Five of the Cowboys’ seven opponents from Weeks 4 through 11 made the postseason in 2024, and the Lions, 49ers, and Texans all won at least one playoff game.
If the Cowboys can emerge from that stretch over .500, it could prove a catalyst for a late-season charge toward the top of the NFC standings. Conversely, if Dallas stumbles, the heat is only going to intensify under McCarthy and Prescott down the stretch.