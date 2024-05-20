Former Cowboys $10 Million Playmaker Could Land with NFC East Rival, Analyst Says

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offseason has featured more marquee departures than key signings, and one former defensive playmaker could bolt for an NFC East rival.

Jayron Kearse, 30, could be an ideal fit to land with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated’s AllEagles.

Safety is one of the Eagles’ glaring remaining needs, and Kearse could be an ideal veteran upgrade alongside Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, in what has become a rebuilt secondary this offseason via free agency and April’s NFL Draft.

After playing the last two seasons on a two-year contract worth $10 million, Kearse could prove content to sign for closer to the veteran minimum, for the opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring in the Eagles’ defense.

Last season, Kearse posted 72 total tackles with one interception and 1.5 sacks, while Pro Football Focus points out he held opposing receivers to just 10.9 yards per reception when quarterbacks targeted him.

What could make Kearse a strong fit for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme is the fact that he has plenty of experience playing linebacker, and could be deployed in a “joker” type role in Philadelphia.