Eagles Urged to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler ‘Versatile Chess Piece’ for Vic Fangio

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most aggressive franchises in free agency this offseason, and general manager Howie Roseman might not be done adding veteran star power to the roster.

Even after prioritizing the secondary during the NFL Draft by selecting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round and trading up to choose cornerback Cooper DeJean at No. 40 overall in the second round, Roseman and the Eagles could look to add a big veteran piece to a position group that was among the biggest catalysts to last season’s second-half collapse.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department suggests former Seattle Seahawks safety and three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams could be a realistic option for the Eagles, among remaining free agents.

“Signing hybrid safety/linebacker Jamal Adams could give the Eagles even more depth in the back seven,” B/R writes. “While providing new coordinator Vic Fangio with a versatile chess piece.”

Pairing an Adams signing with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson , whom the Eagles reunited with earlier this offseason , would be a significant upgrade, in terms of experience, from the Eagles’ revolving door at safety last season. Likewise, Adams’ versatility would allow Fangio to deploy him deep in coverage, in the box against the run, or even in exotic blitz packages.

What Jamal Adams Would Bring the Eagles’ Defense

Adams, 28, never quite found his footing in the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense, where he spent the past four seasons.

Last season, Adams produced just 48 total tackles in nine games after suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the New York Giants and a season-ending knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

However, given that the Eagles still have upwards of $25.24 million in cap space, Roseman and Philadelphia could take a flier on Adams’ physicality and ability to be disruptive up near the line of scrimmage as a potential fit in Fangio’s scheme.

After all, while Adams did not produce a sack last season, Pro Football Focus awarded him a strong 85.5 pass-rush grade for his 30 pass-rush snaps during the 2023 campaign. Likewise, back in 2021, the outlet awarded Adams 78.2 pass-rush grade for his 51 pass-rush snaps.

While Fangio’s Dolphins only blitzed 21.5 percent of snaps last season, Adams could add value as a blitzer, especially if a revamped Eagles defensive line struggles to generate consistent pressure in the absence of Fletcher Cox, who retired earlier this offseason.

If Adams can prove that he’s fully healthy after playing in just 10 games over the past two seasons, he could be a name to watch as a veteran leadership presence and disruptive force for a defense going through wholesale changes ahead of the 2024 season.

Eagles Release Veteran Tight End

As the Eagles continue to refine the bottom half of the roster, following rookie minicamp and the beginning of the offseason program, tight end Noah Togiai was once again released.

Philadelphia signed undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Shon Stephens to fill Togiai’s roster spot.

Togiai has bounced around the league a bit, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Raiders since signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The 26-year-old has appeared in eight games through his first four seasons, with four appearances apiece with the Eagles and Colts.

Last season, Togiai appeared in the Eagles’ victory over the Buffalo Bills.

As things stand, veteran Dallas Goedert sits atop the depth chart at tight end, with Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., free agent pickup C.J. Uzomah, E.J. Jenkins, and undrafted free agent McCallan Castles competing for roster spots and snaps at the position.