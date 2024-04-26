Broncos Take Franchise QB at No. 12 Overall to Lead Sean Payton’s Offense

There is a new quarterback leading the charge in the Mile High City.

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon QB Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Head coach Sean Payton has his guy as the Broncos attempt to move past the disastrous Russell Wilson trade.

Nix was the sixth quarterback taken within the first 12 picks after Caleb Williams (No. 1), Jayden Daniels (No. 2), Drake Maye (No. 3), Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8) and J.J. McCarthy (No. 10).

The former Ducks star has been described as an “incomplete player,” yet possesses “undeniable” tools.

“Nix’s greatest asset is arguably his athleticism,” the Bleacher Report scouting department wrote on April 25. “He is flexible, quick on his feet and dangerously explosive. He consistently escapes pressure and finds a number of different ways to do so. Nix also brings good speed in the open field, which serves him well as a scrambler and as a designed runner.”

Time will tell if Nix will be the answer for Payton and the Broncos.