Draft Trade Proposal Lands Vikings Cousins’ Successor From Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings must be prepared if they cannot stomach the cost of trading up inside the top-five picks on draft day — and the team that lured Kirk Cousins away in the Atlanta Falcons could help with the contingency plan.

ESPN’s Field Yates released a draft-day mock on the big day, April 25, and proposed the Vikings land a trade up to the No. 8 spot in exchange for the No. 11, a fourth-round pick (No. 129) and 2025 third-rounder.

“This is a smaller move up the board than we’ve discussed frequently during the pre-draft process — Minnesota jumping into the 3-5 range — but the Vikings can slide up just three spots at a much less prohibitive cost to snag a quarterback here based on the way the board is coming together,” Yates wrote.

The lesser cost to move up to No. 8 would allow the Vikings to keep the No. 23 pick and select J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Laiatu Latu in the first round, respectively.

“McCarthy would be in an excellent situation with Minnesota’s supporting cast, and the Vikings would also preserve their 23rd overall pick by moving to only No. 8 to get him,” Yates added. “McCarthy has the high-end accuracy to get the ball to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, as well as the mobility to pick up yards on the ground. And I know Minnesota has Sam Darnold, but I believe McCarthy would start right away.”

J.J. McCarthy is NFL-Ready, Garners Kirk Cousins Comparison

McCarthy is arguably the most NFL-ready prospect in this year’s quarterback class and would give the Vikings the ability to build around a safe prospect and push for contention in the next four years.

McCarthy has garnered NFL comparison to Cousins and Brock Purdy as a game manager who lacks superstar arm talent.

But if McCarthy can realize Cousins’ level of competence in the offense with his added mobility, that could be plenty for the Vikings to make a push to contention.

The dilemma remains that the Vikings would pass on prospects who have potentially more upside for the safer floor McCarthy offers.

The Argument for Vikings to Stay at No. 11

While Vikings fans are craving the team to make an all-in move to land their quarterback for the next decade, that timeline doesn’t need to be pushed this year.

This year’s quarterback class is deep, with prospects like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix deemed top-three quarterbacks any other year.

If the Vikings were positioned to take a high-upside prospect like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye — by all means they should.

But a trade-up may be too costly for the future of a franchise that has Justin Jefferson entering his prime.

Jefferson can elevate a quarterback on his own, and retaining first-round picks would give the Vikings more chances at landing difference-makers at needed positions.

The Vikings are not stuck with whoever they pick if they settle on a quarterback at No. 11. They can draft a first-round quarterback in the future.

The Philadelphia Eagles built a Super Bowl-caliber roster around Carson Wentz and signed him to an extension before identifying Jalen Hurts as a potential upgrade. The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft and had a down year with Wentz as the roster atrophied due to his contract.

A year later, the Eagles made the playoffs in Hurts’ first year as a starter. In 2022, Hurts led them to the best regular-season record in the league. They remain a contender.

There are always more chances to take a swing at a quarterback but too big of a cut into future draft capital will hamper the ability to pivot if a quarterback in the top-five picks busts.