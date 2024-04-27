Broncos Swing Draft-Day Trade for Versatile $55 Million Defender

The Denver Broncos stole headlines on Day 3 of the 2024 draft.

After securing their quarterback of the future, a couple of playmakers to support him, and a potential contributor off the edge, the Broncos secured defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers via trade from the New York Jets, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More than that, they inked the versatile Franklin-Myers to a new contract, keeping him a part of their plans going forward.

“John Franklin-Myers is restructuring his contract with the Broncos,” Schefter reported in a follow-up post on X April 27. “In October 2021, Franklin-Myers signed a four-year, $55 million extension that included $30.2 million guaranteed. It’ll be redone in Denver and the Broncos now consider him part of their 2024 draft class.”

The Jets acquired Franklin-Myers’ former Jets teammate Zach Wilson on April 22.

He will be in a three-way battle with incumbent Jarrett Stidham and first-round draft pick Bo Nix for the starting job at quarterback. It will be different for Franklin-Myers.

“With Haason Reddick in the fold at DE, Jets had given Franklin-Myers permission to seek a trade partner in the days leading up to the draft,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X. “Now, he pairs up with D.J. Jones and Zach Allen as a starter in Denver’s 3-4 front.”

Franklin-Myers, 27, recorded 3.5 sacks last season, his fewest since the 2020 season.

He arrives from a very different defensive scheme. It was one in which the athletic Franklin-Myers lined up on the edge at the “LEO” position.

That role is typically filled by a pass rusher – someone in the 6-foot-3, 250-pound range – who lines up at defensive end in 4-3 alignments that are aesthetically similar to a 3-4. It is unique to see the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Franklin-Myers lined up there as he did for the Jets.

His 14.5 sacks from 2021-2023 are 1.5 more than any Broncos player has had in that span.

Broncos Re-Unite Bo Nix With Former College Teammate

The Broncos made several actual draft picks on Day 3. Several of them were especially notable. First was pass rusher Jonah Elliss, the son of two-time Pro Bowler and former Bronco Luther Elliss, in the third round at No. 76 overall.

They also added former Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round with the No. 102 overall pick.

Head Coach Sean Payton said 2023 second-rounder Marvin Mims will have a larger role in 2024.

But Franklin – who is listed at 6-foot-2 and ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine – could still step into a fairly sizeable role right away for the Broncos after they traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Franklin set career highs with Nix at QB last season. He logged 81 receptions, 1,383 yards, and 14 touchdowns, all of which set career highs. But he also put up a solid 61-891-9 line in 2022.

Broncos Draft TD Machine

After selecting Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick, the Broncos added former Notre Dame Fight Irish running back Audric Estime at No. 147 overall.

Esitme racked up 2,261 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns over the last two years for the Irish. He added another 277 yards and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

At 5-foot-11, 221 pounds, he is a bruising complement to incumbent Javonte Williams.

Payton is known for utilizing multiple back so the duo should see a lot of work this season. The Broncos are breaking in a new starting quarterback between Nix, Stiham, Wilson, or even Ben DiNucci. He remains on the roster but has been an afterthought in this process.