John Franklin-Myers Shares 4-Word Message in Reaction to Broncos Trade

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton joked about his pre-draft misdirection, telegraphing the team’s supposed interest in a trade to move up in the 2024 draft.

They did not do that.

Instead, the Broncos stayed put at No. 12 overall and selected Bo Nix out of Oregon. They would swing a trade during the draft, however, landing versatile defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets.

The Broncos surrendered a 2026 sixth-round pick in the trade. And if the sentiments Franklin-Myers shared are any indication, they are getting a player who is dialed in.

“@J_FranklinMyers its an all-out ballout!” exclaimed a fan in a post on X on April 29, quoting the Broncos’ official announcement of the deal and drawing a repost from the newest veteran addition to the defensive line.

“It’s something we’ve been working on the last couple weeks,” General Manager George Paton told reporters on April 27. “He’s a player we’ve always respected. Durable. He started three straight years. Hasn’t missed a game. Four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage.

“The one thing that sticks out on tape is just the relentless motor this guy plays with. And so we’re excited to get him.

“He’s going to help our D-line.”

Broncos Did What Jets Couldn’t With John Franklin-Myers

The Broncos showed their appreciation for what Franklin-Myers brings, converting $4.3 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, per ESPN’s Field Yates on April 26. He is in Year 3 of a four-year, $55 million pact.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said they tried re-working Franklin-Myers’ contract but could not agree to terms.

Franklin-Myers’ $16 million cap hit was an issue with Haason Reddick signing in free agency.

“That was a difficult one … because when we made the trade for Hasson, we knew it was going to be next to impossible to keep JFM at his salary. We talked – I talked to JFM, talked to [agent Cliff Brady]. They were great. We um we opened it up to let them explore an opportunity elsewhere, a trade elsewhere,” Douglas explained to reporters on April 27.

“It’s a unfortunate part of the business not being able to keep him. But with the opportunity, Denver got a hell of a player. I’ll say that. Denver got a hell of a player

“There was a discussion [to re-work Franklin-Myers’ contract]. But it got to the point where it wasn’t going to be something that we were – the gap was too far for us to bridge. So Denver was able, obviously, able to do that.”

Douglas also offered insight into their other trade with the Broncos.

Jets GM: Zach Wilson Trade to Broncos the ‘Right Decision’

The Broncos sent a sixth-round pick to the Jets for Zach Wilson and a seventh-rounder, the second part of overhauling the quarterback spot after cutting Russell Wilson. New York traded for Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers last offseason.

They held on to Wilson, which proved prudent after Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season after just four snaps.

So what made the timing right to trade Wilson to the Broncos?

“That was a longer process,” Douglas said. “But again, got to the point where it just was the right … decision for all three parties. We received the compensation that we needed and wish him the best moving forward.”

The Jets also drafted Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in the fifth round with the No. 171 overall pick.