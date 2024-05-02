Jets HC Had 2-Word Reaction to Draft Day Trade With Vikings [WATCH]

The Minnesota Vikings got their man, sending picks Nos. 11, 129, and 157 overall to the New York Jets in a trade to move up one spot in the 2024 draft. They selected former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and reigning national champion, J.J. McCarthy.

It won’t matter what they gave up to get him if he pans out as they hope.

Still, some league circles took issue with Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments about intentionally talking about trading up to throw teams off Denver’s scent during the pre-draft process. And the reaction from the Jets war room could elicit even stronger reactions.

“Free money,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on draft day with a big smile as shown in “Flight 24,” an inside look into the Jets draft room, released on April 30.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell both talked up the decision to move up for McCarthy.

The Vikings made another trade later in the draft. They sent the No. 23 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up to No. 17. They selected former Alabama Crimson Tide pass rusher Dallas Turner.

Jets Were Thrilled to Complete Trade With Vikings

Saleh’s comments broke the optimistic tension in the room. But Jets general manager Joe Douglas was visibly excited as he worked through completing the trade.

“So it would be [No. 129]. 129, 157. Ok,” Douglas said. “F***. Hold on. I’ll call you back.”

Douglas then sat back in his seat with a grin on his face, looking around the room as team chairman and CEO Woody Johnson looked on behind him. After confirming with a Jets staffer, Douglas hopped back on the phone to parse out the details, presumably with Minnesota brass.

“11, 129, and 157 for 10 and 203,” Douglas said. “Alright, we’re good. Alright, thanks bud.”

After relaying the news to someone else in a separate call, Douglas gave the official command to “send it in.”

“We’re in a good spot,” Douglas said. “What do we got? … Oh, yeah. We’re in a good spot.”

The Jets selected Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 pick. Picks Nos. 129 and 157 went to the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, respectively, in separate subsequent transactions.

Douglas hit a Michael Jordan-esque shoulder shrug before fielding at least one other call he swiftly turned the caller away before giving the directive to contact Fashanu.

Vikings Deliver on Kevin O’Connell’s Comments

The Vikings used the other pick from that trade, No. 203, on former Alabama kicker Will Reichard, delivering on comments O’Connell gave about signing kicker John Parker Romo.

“We added Romo to the mix,” O’Connell told reporters on April 15. “Whether it is possibly a draft pick … or post-draft, I think that’s a position where I look at it and really want a, hopefully, a competitive situation. Because I think especially that position – the place kicker – it’s a pretty easy evaluation when you put one or two guys competing against each other, possibly more.

“I just think with how close games are in this league – and I know everybody loves going for fourth-down conversions as much as possible – points are still a very very important metric in a league as competitive as ours.

“Anytime you can feel confident putting somebody out there that they’re going to ring the bell and get you three points that could be the difference in a game, I think it’s critical.”

The Vikings have a sordid history at kicker. Perhaps Parker Romo or Reichert is the answer.