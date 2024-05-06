Super Bowl Champion Gives Broncos’ Rookie Duo Fitting New Nickname

The Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl squads have often featured groups with nicknames. There was the “Orange Crush” defense in 1977 and the “No Fly Zone” in 2015.

Between those stout defenses were the “Three Amigos,” a trio of pass-catchers for John Elway from the late 1980s and early 1990s. After the 2024 draft, former Bronco Reuben Droughns is handing out new nicknames.

Denver used two of their seven draft picks on Oregon teammates Bo Nix and Troy Franklin.

“I call them the Denver Ducks now,” Droughns, said, per the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on May 5.

Great play design, great execution. I'm not sure if the play was to Ferguson on the rub and Nix found Franklin on an improvisation off of the block, or if that was the design. Either way, Nix's pocket movement creates the play. Also had Herbert open underneath. pic.twitter.com/wAjimzWSNq — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 30, 2023

Droughns was a standout in his own right at Oregon before moving on to the NFL. The Detroit Lions drafted him in the third round of the 2000 draft.

He also played for the Cleveland Browns and won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

Franklin and Nix formed a mutual respect during the latter’s two years in Eugene after four years at Auburn. Both players have spoken highly of the other’s innate understanding of the game and work ethic.

Nix set records last season, completing 77.4% of his passes for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also started more games (61) than any quarterback in NCAA history.

Franklin logged 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

The duo helped Oregon win 12 games last season – the school’s most since the 2019 season – and a win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. Nix also finished third in the Heisman voting following his strong season.

Franklin and Nix are stepping into a different animal with the Broncos and the NFL compared to the competition at the collegiate level, particularly coming from the wide-open Pac-12.

Hall of Fame Executive Questions Bo Nix’s NFL Readiness

“It’s a big jump in the style of play,” Hall-of-Fame executive Bill Polian said, per The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jon Wilner on April 23. “He’s mature and has enough escapability to make you worry about him as a defender.

“He certainly has a chance to be pretty good, but I don’t know if he’s necessarily a first-rounder. He might be a second-rounder.”

The Broncos, of course, selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick.

Head Coach Sean Payton went so far as to say he actively participated in misdirection around the Broncos’ draft plans. The names of the quarterbacks on their radar were also left out of order of preference to conceal their intentions further.

Payton has also touted Nix’s ability to avoid negative plays like taking sacks, which his predecessor Russell Wilson struggled with during his Broncos tenure.

Wilson absorbed the fourth-most sacks last season despite not playing the final two weeks.

Wilson also led the league in sacks in 2022, the season before Payton’s arrival. That could signal an underlying issue for Nix based on Polian’s assertion about what it takes for a young quarterback to hit the ground running.

Bo Nix, Broncos QBs Set Up for Success

Nix will compete with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham for the starting job right out of the gates, facing little proven competition. He is one of the older prospects in the class, which could benefit him in this situation. But it could also expose him at a critical time in his development.

Polian pointed to former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning’s rough beginnings as a No. 1 overall pick of the 1998 draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

“Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie. That’s the real world. But in the world of the draft industrial complex, all these guys are going to make the playoffs in Year 1,” Polian said, per Wilner. “The transition is hard, and if you don’t have good players around you, especially at receiver and offensive line, it’s really hard.”

Nix has wideouts Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Tim Patrick as well as Franklin.

The Broncos also have a solid offensive line, though center remains a question mark. And their running game got a boost with the selection of Audric Estime.

Predicting Nix’s career arc is impossible. But the Broncos have provided ample pieces to help now and in the future.