Shedeur Sanders Issues 8-Word Statement Following Broncos’ Bo Nix Pick

Quarterback no longer appears to be a position of need for the Denver Broncos following the 2024 NFL draft.

Head coach Sean Payton got his man in former Oregon star Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall selection. However, that has not stopped Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders from dreaming of suiting up for the Broncos — far-fetched as may seem now.

Sanders was asked at CU’s annual Black & Gold Game whether he was disappointed to see Denver draft Nix with its top pick.

“Yeah, man. I don’t know what’s next now,” Sanders said via Sean Keeler of The Denver Post on April 27.

Keeler previously acknowledged that Sanders expressed interest in playing for his “hometown team.”

“If Broncos want to stink for Shedeur Sanders, CU Buffs’ star QB is fine with that,” Keeler wrote in his March 11 column.

Sanders’ legendary father and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders mentioned he would also be open to his son staying close to home. The Hall of Famer seemingly okayed the Broncos as a landing spot for his top CU playmakers in 2025.

“Shoot, you know darn well how much I love Sean Payton,” Sanders said on the April 17 DNVR Buffs podcast. “But in due time he’s going to win. I love Sean Payton, I love what they’re doing and I love what they accomplished last season as well.”

With Nix leading the charge in Denver, Sanders might have to imagine suiting up for another franchise.

Shedeur Sanders Favored to Be Top Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Sanders had a smooth transition to the FBS following his two seasons at Jackson State. The Colorado quarterback is heavily favored to become the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Sanders is sitting at +100 odds to be the No. 1 pick next year.

"With the 1st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft…" Next years No. 1 Pick odds are LIVE 👀 pic.twitter.com/LB58EPmhQQ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 26, 2024

Behind Sanders in the No. 1 pick odds include Carson Beck (+300), Quinn Ewers (+300), Drew Allar (+850), Jalen Milroe (+950) and Jaxson Dart (+1200).

If Sanders can replicate his first-year production with the Buffaloes, the odds will continue growing in his favor. Colorado must display greater team success on the field in 2024 to boost his case.

Sanders completed 69.3% of his passes with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 27-3 as CU went 4-7. He threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over 17th-ranked TCU.

Early 2025 Mock Draft Has Broncos Taking a QB in 1st Round

Despite Nix going to Denver in the first round of this year’s draft, one national outlet is ready to replace him in 2025.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Denver taking Beck with the sixth overall pick in his early 2025 mock draft.

“Beck was getting some buzz late in 2023 but decided to return to Georgia, where he’ll have a chance to be QB1 a year from now,” Wilson wrote in his April 27 mock draft.

Beck won back-to-back national championships sitting behind former starter and Los Angeles Rams backup QB Stetson Bennett. In his first season as the full-time starter, Beck led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a win in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

Meanwhile, Sanders went first overall to the Carolina Panthers in this exercise. With the 2025 draft a year away, Sanders appears to be a lock in the top five.