Broncos’ Sean Payton Jokes About Faking Draft Trade, Name-Drops Patrick Mahomes

The Denver Broncos got their guy in Bo Nix.

They selected the former Oregon Ducks quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Head Coach Sean Payton, not one to sit idly by, joked about putting his thumb on the scale.

Payton spoke about going with their evaluation in making the selection during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

He revealed the smoke screen he ran at Nix’s introductory press conference.

“I was actively involved in trying to pretend we were moving forward,” Payton told reporters on April 26 in response to a question about moving back and selecting Nix while picking up more draft capital in the process.

“It’s this time of the year, it’s difficult. And we want to keep our options open. And I would say this for a normal position and we talked about it: We’re entering the draft, you might have needs at rush edge, tackle, receiver. Then you’re really manage. But when it comes to something this specific relative to the quarterback, it’s, man, you just don’t want others to know that this is their focal point.”

The Minnesota Vikings surrendered picks Nos. 11, 129, and 157 in their deal with the New York Jets to move up one spot to No. 10 for J.J. McCarthy whom the Broncos were heavily linked to.

Payton said the Broncos possibly trading up was “realistic” at the owners meeting in March.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke confidently about the trade. But speculation still ran rampant following Payton’s comments. But something else Payton said also lends credence to Adofo-Mensah’s assertion.

Broncos Trade Fueled by Patrick Mahomes Miss in 2017

“I think that oftentimes – and look, I get it – but oftentimes you hear this, ‘Well, if they don’t get one here, they can go back and get this one.’

“I heard those same comments when the Chiefs selected Patrick [Mahomes] and you go back and tune in to everything that was said. ‘Well, they could have got him later.’ And no, they couldn’t have. No they couldn’t have.”

Payton often refers to the Chiefs making a trade to jump his New Orleans Saints to Mahomes.

That’s why later iterations of mock drafts projected Nix to land in Denver. Many viewed him as a second-round prospect for much of the pre-draft process.

“Let’s not let’s not worry about [where a player is drafted],” Payton said. “We all understand managing the draft. But … let’s worry about what it’s going to look like three years from now – and that’s three to four years from now when this class will be judged – and make sure we get the right guy there.”

Bo Nix Must Bring Rhythm, Timing to Broncos’ Offense

The Broncos are not likely to have unearthed the next Mahomes. Ditto for the next Drew Brees, another comparison for Nix which Payton acknowledged. But if Nix can translate the things he said he does well at the next level, the Broncos will be in good shape.

Whether he stirred the pot on trade rumors or not, the Broncos’ head coach believes in Nix.

“He’s extremely smart, he handles the protections, and he’s a tough sack,” Payton said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on April 25. “The ball the ball comes out, and at times he can hang in longer maybe with a progression. But I think aside from the mental then that day, and even his pro day, his arm strength was extremely impressive.”