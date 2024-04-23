Broncos $12 Million Free Agent Pickup Shares Telling Detail About Pat Surtain

The Denver Broncos announced the signing of former Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers Levi Wallace to a contract in free agency on April 22.

Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but Wallace has spoken after arriving to ink his deal.

“I’m excited,” Wallace told Broncos Reporter Sydney Jones on April 22. “Obviously, want to shout out [General Manager George Paton] and Coach [Sean] Payton, the whole organization for getting the job done as well as my agent. But I’m looking forward to being here new city, new opportunities. I’m super excited and super stoked to be here.

Wallace said the Broncos had contacted him following his Bills tenure. He noted the Broncos were his father’s favorite team growing up, making him a fan from afar. He also spoke about getting to line up across from fellow Alabama alum Pat Surtain.

“Pat came in a year after I left and, obviously, we stayed in touch. Bama guys stick together,” Wallace said.

Surtain also pitched the Broncos to his new teammate, helping to seal the deal.

“I just saw him downstairs, so we’ve been talking back and forth, asking a little bit about the organization and how much he loves this place. And it was one of the key components that sold me to come here.”

Wallace came away with two interceptions last season, marking his fifth straight campaign with multiple picks.

Originally an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has started 70 of his 83 career games.

Wallace also brings postseason experience with five starts in six games across three seasons, recording one interception, one forced fumble, and 1.0 sacks. He earned $12.1 million in his six-year career, per Spotrac.

Pat Surtain Recruiting Levi Wallace to Broncos Could Be Good Sign

Surtain’s involvement may be the most encouraging aspect of this move. He is heading into the final year of his four-year, $20.9 million rookie contract.

The Broncos can pick up his $19.8 million fifth-year option.

But the uncertainty around the situation left room for speculation, and trade rumors have swirled amid the Broncos’ offseason work to find a new quarterback. They did that, trading for Zach Wilson from the New York Jets.

That alleviates the need to do anything desperate, though they remain interested in trading up for one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

This could all help lay the grounds for a potential contract extension for Surtain.

Surtain wasn’t the only veteran facing trade speculation this offseason. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has also been mired in rumors. But the Broncos’ official uniform release could offer clues about the wideout’s future.

Insider Suggests New Uniforms Could Offer Clue to Courtland Sutton’s Future

9News’ Mike Klis pointed to the presence of Suttons’ jerseys at the official launch party as a positive sign. Sutton’s high cap number – $17.4 million in Year 3 of a four-year, $60.8 million pact – first sparked the chatter.

He is now staying away from OTAs, looking to secure a new contract after offseason surgery.

Former teammate Jerry Jeudy signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract after the Broncos traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

More importantly, Jeudy received $41 million in guaranteed money, while Sutton got $34.9 million. Sutton’s deal was signed in 2021, though. And while he caught a career-high 10 touchdowns last season, he has just one 1,000-yard campaign to his career.

Trade rumors and changes have taken their toll on the one-time Pro Bowler.

Paton said there are no plans to trade him, and the organization has remained in contact with him throughout the offseason, including regarding his procedure.