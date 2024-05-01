Former Lions Starting Safety Joins New Team: Report

Safety remains an area of the roster the Detroit Lions could still add to this offseason. But the possibility of the Lions re-signing long-time Lions safety and former starter Will Harris is officially off the table.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on May 1 that Harris signed a 1-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

“Former Lions DB Will Harris has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Saints, source says,” wrote Garafolo on X (formerly Twitter). “Former third-round pick out of Boston College heads to New Orleans after five years in Detroit.”

Harris began his career as the No. 81 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. He started 40 contests in five seasons with the Lions, including all 17 games during the 2021 season.

But this past season, Harris saw his defensive playing time greatly diminish. He started a career-low two contests and posted 18 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass defenses and 1 interception in 17 games.