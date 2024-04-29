Packers Named Top Landing Spot for Ticked Off Rival O-Lineman

The Green Bay Packers understand how crucial filling out the offensive line will be to the continued success of QB Jordan Love, as indicated clearly by the team’s first pick in last weekend’s NFL draft.

Green Bay selected left tackle Jordan Morgan out of Arizona with the 25th overall pick after parting ways with five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari during the offseason. Morgan will presumably compete with 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker for the starting job at the line’s most important position.

One loss the Packers have yet to replace is right guard Jon Runyan Jr., who left in free agency for a $30 million contract with the New York Giants. One potential solution for Green Bay in that spot is Dalton Risner, formerly of the Denver Broncos and most recently of the rival Minnesota Vikings.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report on April 28 named Risner among the top 10 free agents still on the market following the draft, dubbing the Packers as among the best landing spots for the offensive lineman.

“Last year, Dalton Risner went unsigned until Week 3, when the Minnesota Vikings signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract,” Kenyon wrote. “He proceeded to allow zero sacks and got called for only three penalties across 745 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus [PFF]. Risner might not be a star, but he proved last year that he’s a starting-caliber guard.” Dalton Risner Annoyed by ‘Undervalued’ Status in NFL That Risner is waiting again to sign a contract following a productive season is not sitting well with him. The offensive guard spoke about his status as an “undervalued” NFL player to a CBS affiliate in Kansas on April 18 during a charity golf outing. “I’m a guy that realizes I’m not the best guard in the league, but I know this: I’ve started 75 games in my five-year career,” Risner said. “I don’t miss games due to injury, definitely don’t miss it due to anything but injury. I’m a guy that you’re going to have counted on every single Sunday. … I’m not going to say I’m going to do it easily, but I’m going to block guys like Chris Jones and hold my own, and I’m just still undervalued.” The chip on Risner’s shoulder will presumably motivate him to continue playing at a quality level, though it could also influence the contract he’s willing to take. Spotrac projects Risner’s market value at roughly $30 million over a new three-year deal (approximately $10 million annually). However, he might be worth the money to a team like the Packers considering their current best option at the right guard position.

Sean Rhyan Perhaps Best Option for Packers at Right Guard Among Current Players on Roster

According to ESPN, third-year player Sean Rhyan is the team’s starting right guard as of Monday, April 29, while the team left the spot blank on its official website with Rhyan occupying the backup slot.

Rhyan, a former third-round pick out of UCLA, has appeared in just 13 games over his first two years in the NFL and has never made a start. He didn’t play enough snaps (just 183 on offense) to qualify for a ranking at his the guard position from PFF.

However, the analytics-based website still offered Rhyan an overall grade of 49.3 — the worst of any graded lineman who remains on Green Bay’s 2024 roster other than Royce Newman. Risner is a clear upgrade over either player, and the Packers had upwards of $22 million in salary cap space as of Monday, which makes a deal for him — or a player like him — feasible.