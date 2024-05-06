Chiefs QB Reveals Patrick Mahomes Blew Up His Phone at Minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off rookie minicamp this past weekend. The roster included all seven of the Chiefs 2024 draft picks and 17 signed undrafted free agents.

There were 74 players in total, including 38 undrafted rookies and four NFL veterans invited to try out. Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun and six other first-year active roster players also participated in rookie minicamp.

Oladokun threw passes to everyone from 2024 first-rounder Xavier Worthy to undrafted wide receiver Phillip Brooks and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted all the intel. While Mahomes spent the weekend in Miami for Formula 1’s Grand Prix, he was also blowing up Oladokun’s phone.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, May 6, “Pat has called me after every single day like, ‘Hey, how are the guys doing? What routes are they good at? Things of that nature,” Oladokun said. “Just sort of asking about the guys.

“Even just in the cafeteria, how are they as dudes? Are they good dudes? That’s something that (head) coach (Andy) Reid, and all the coaches, we take pride in here. That everyone is a good dude in the building.”

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick reported, “Sometimes rookie minicamp practices can look like a fire drill, but for the most part the offense looked organized on Saturday. Give the credit for that to Oladokun, who despite entering his third year in the NFL is still eligible for the minicamp since he has only one year of accrued service.

“Good thing for the Chiefs because his experience and knowledge of the offense made things easier Saturday. Oladokun took the bulk of the snaps and looked very comfortable, and his deep ball looked good even in the elements.”

Chiefs News: Chris Oladokun Gave His Opinion on Xavier Worthy, Who Struggled on Day 1

A couple of clips I shot from #Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy's first day at rookie camp. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/QjHrAePou9 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) May 4, 2024



On the first day of rookie minicamp, a video of Worthy’s dropped pass on his first rep went viral on X. Adding further concern, Worthy, whom the Chiefs traded up to land at No. 28, didn’t finish practice.

However, the speedy receiver ramped up over the 3-day minicamp and Oladokun gave him his flowers. “We drafted him in the first round for a reason. He’s a dawg,” the 26-year-old quarterback said. “People were dogging him for the first day. You know, just ‘Welcome to the league.’ But Xavier is going to do really good in this offense

“We saw what he could do this weekend in terms of spinning guys at the top of routes, how explosive he is, stretching the field. Also, his YAC (yards after catch) ability.”

Oladokun took pride in relaying the information to Mahomes. “It’s good to be the first one to talk to Pat and tell him, ‘Xavier Worthy is actually as fast as he is.”

The Chiefs Invited 2 QBs to Tryout During Rookie Minicamp

The Chiefs invited former Ole Miss backup Spencer Sanders and North Carolina State’s Brennan Armstrong to tryout during rookie minicamp. Derrick reported after Day 2, “Oladokun continued handling the bulk of the quarterback reps on Sunday,” followed again by Sanders and Armstrong “alternating behind him.”

“Armstrong showed more comfort on day two, but he did have the only interception of the day when Central Florida’s Decorian Patterson picked him off during 7-on-7 work.” Overall, it doesn’t seem either rookie is giving Oladokun a run for his money at QB3.

“Oladokun showed off his precision skills later in the practice when he threaded the ball perfectly to (2024 fourth-round tight end Jared) Wiley on a deep crossing route.”

While Mahomes is obviously the team’s perennial starter, the Chiefs signed Carson Wentz in free agency. Wentz signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with $2.2 million guaranteed, which means the Chiefs have solidified Wentz as their QB2.