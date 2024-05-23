Patrick Mahomes Reveals Key Role in Travis Kelce Meeting Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has supported Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift from the start.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, May 23, Mahomes revealed that if it wasn’t for him, America’s most famous couple might not exist.

“I’d like to take some of the credit,” Mahomes said. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet was — he was sitting in my suite — so I feel like I was the matchmaker.

“I had some input in there as well, I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it. He’s a great dude and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

Kelce went from lamenting over giving Swift a friendship bracelet on his “New Heights” podcast last July, to watching Swift perform songs inspired by him at the revamped “Eras” tour in Paris.

Mahomes spoke about Swift after TIME named him as one of their 100 Most Influential People in 2024. “I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes told TIME. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”

“She’s never not working,” Mahomes added. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

Mahomes also appreciated her genuine interest in football. “When she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Gushed Over Taylor Swift Being the ‘Top Tier of Her Profession’



Swift, who became a fixture at Chiefs games, also grew close with Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. The three-time Super Bowl MVP had nothing but good things to say about the “Blank Space” singer joining Chiefs Kingdom.

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” Mahomes told CBS Mornings in December. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us, I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning.”

As for the “Dads, Brads, and Chads” who didn’t enjoy her presence at games, Mahomes sent a strong message. “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said.

“She’s top tier of her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and see… I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Broke His Silence on Harrison Butker’s Graduation Speech

The Chiefs kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) earlier this week, during which Mahomes addressed Harrison Butker‘s viral commencement speech. Butker’s message told the graduating women at Benedictine College to embrace their true vocation as a “homemaker” while also denouncing IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, Jews, Pride Month, President Joe Biden, and pro-choice Catholics, sparked a strongly divisive response.

“There’s certain things that he said that I don’t necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is, and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction,” Mahomes told reporters on May 22.

“And that might not be the same values as I have. But at the same time, I’m going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day. That’s a great person, and we’ll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day.

“But at the end of the day, we’re going to come together as a team, and I think that’ll help out as eliminating those distractions outside of the building, as well.”