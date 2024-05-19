Eddie Vedder’s Message to Chiefs Kicker at Concert Goes Viral [Watch]

The divisive speech given by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at Benedictine College continues to draw criticism.

Speaking to a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 18, Pearl Jam’s lead singer Eddie Vedder delivered a strong message about Butker’s graduation speech. Vedder’s inspiration to speak out followed the performance of the show’s opener, Deep Sea Diver, fronted by lead singer and guitarist Jessica Dobbs.

“While I have your attention,” Vedder starts, “Can we please raise our voices, clap our hands, and show our appreciation for the first group to be on the stage tonight, Deep Sea Diver?

“That’s some good men and good women making up a great band. The singer, Jessica, and the keyboard player, Patti, they must not have believed that ‘diabolical lie’ that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man.”

Eddie Vedder just called out Harrison Butker and called him the ‘P’ word here in Vegas ‘There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman,’ he said.@PearlJam pic.twitter.com/8ABLNW3ON0 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 19, 2024

“The irony was that the football player, well, kicker, you see the kicker doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled. But he started telling men, ‘Don’t forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine. Don’t lose your masculinity.’ The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a f****** p****.

“There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman,” Vedder said. A video of Vedder’s comments quickly went viral on X, racking up over 625,000 views.

Butker said during his speech, “Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men… Part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or in our communities. As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in.”

The NFL, Kelly Stafford, Maria Shriver & More Called Out Harrison Butker’s Speech

Vedder isn’t the only celebrity to call out Butker, who urged women to embrace their true vocation as “a homemaker.” He also denounced abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, Jews, Pride Month, President Joe Biden, and pro-choice Catholics.

The NFL distanced itself from the three-time Super Bowl champion’s comments. “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer told People. “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica discredited Butker’s speech in a lengthy statement. Activist and Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver called out Butker’s speech in a series of posts on X.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted a strong message against Butker’s speech on Instagram.

“Women already experience enough imposter syndrome and to have a man use a platform to enforce a woman’s deepest fears is troubling,” she added on her Instagram Stories, US Weekly reported. “The fear that we don’t have a choice and we don’t belong.”

Stafford continued, “Can you honestly tell me that you would agree that IVF/surrogacy is playing God? You know and have felt the joy of having a child.. imagine if you physically couldn’t: Would you agree with this? Or would you think IVF/surrogacy is a miracle from God for those who can’t get pregnant/carry a child?”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Has Not Put Out an Official Statement on Harrison Butker’s Speech

While Butker’s speech received full support from the Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt’s wife and daughter, Tavia and Gracie Hunt, the team has not shared an official statement.

Conservatives showed their sweeping support for the 28-year-old kicker by making Butker’s jersey one of the top-selling items on NFL Shop.

In response to the petition calling for Butker’s dismissal from the team, which has garnered over 216,000 signatures, Chiefs superstar Chris Jones showed support for his teammate. “I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha,” Jones posted.