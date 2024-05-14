Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker’s Comment About His Wife Turns Heads

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sent a strong message while addressing students at Benedictine College over the weekend. After Butker’s commencement speech went viral on X, the comments made about his wife, Isabelle Butker, raised some eyebrows.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today, able to be the man that I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.

Catholic Harrison Butker of Kansas City Chiefs on his wife Isabel All of my success is made possible because a girl I met in middle school would convert to the faith become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all- home maker pic.twitter.com/bg1wPuXkWs — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 14, 2024

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all. Homemaker.”

Butker, who married Isabelle in 2018, has since deleted all the photos of his wife, on Instagram. Back in 2017, after the couple got engaged, the 28-year-old credited Isabelle for making him “a better man,” but the post no longer exists.

The three-time Super Bowl champ also deleted photos of his wife previously posted on X. Before marring Butker, Isabelle (née Tehrani) earned degrees in computer science and Spanish from Rhodes College. She also played on the school’s basketball team. The Butkers share two children together.

Harrison Butker’s Controversial Comments Sparked Backlash

Obviously there is a huge group of people that love this type of talk from Harrison Butker. I am not one of them. My wife is amazing and can do whatever she likes in life. Doesn't affect how masculine I feel even slightly. She is a wondeful wife and great example for our three… https://t.co/pyv2XXqFyh — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) May 14, 2024



In his speech, Butker also decried Pride Month and pro-choice Catholics. Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler posted, “Pretty awful to hear an NFL player so proudly tell women to “stay in their lane,” serve their man and make babies. Not to mention comparing Pride month to a ‘deadly sin’ and lobbing bombs at the trans community. Not a fan.”

One fan posted, “I’m incredibly disappointed in Harrison Butker’s commencement speech. I’ve always been a fan of him on the field, but I can’t support this. And while it isn’t the only awful thing he said, if my husband said my life began when I become his wife, I’d commit a violent crime.”

Another fan posted, “I take back every nice thing I’ve ever said about Harrison Butker. Hope he misses all the vital kicks for the chiefs this season. This is absolutely disgusting. To say that a women’s life doesn’t start until she becomes a wife or mother in the year 2024 is INSANE and DELUSIONAL AF.”

Arrowhead Report’s Zach Dimmit wrote, “There is much to be debated here. But no matter what side one might be on.. It is worth noting that not every family has the good fortune to survive with just one breadwinner, let alone one who makes $4 million per year, as Butker does.”

One woman posted, “Butker is beyond tone deaf if he thinks the majority of college students can not only raise a family on a single income but that all women only have an aspiration to be a mom. Glad your wife adopted your faith for a free ride in life. Most dont play a game for millions.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & TE Travis Kelce Show Support Toward Women’s Careers

While Butker’s speech received a ton of support from right-wing conservatives, numerous fans grappled over Butker’s latest comments — as USA Today’s Scooby Axson surmised, “Telling women to get back in the kitchen.”

However, not all Chiefs players share the same view on gender roles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes proudly brags about his wife Brittany Mahomes being the KC Current co-owner and elevating women’s sports.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was in Paris over the weekend, cheering and singing along to girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s “Female Rage: The Musical.” Kelce has expressed nothing but support for Swift being one of the most successful pop stars of all time.