Taylor Swift Surprises Travis Kelce With Chiefs Tribute at Eras Show

It’s been a whirlwind year for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. After failing to give his number to Taylor Swift during the “Eras” tour stop in Kansas City last July, Kelce is now jamming to the songs she wrote about him.

Kelce flew to Paris for the fourth and final “Eras” show at La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12. All eyes were on the Chiefs tight end, as this was the first time he saw the show since Swift added new tracks from “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Before acknowledging that this was her 87th show, the 14-time Grammy winner debuted an all-new look during “Blank Space.”

As soon as Swift walked out in a yellow top and red skirt, “IM SCREAMING,” one fan posted. She then appeared to blow Kelce a kiss, who cheered in the stands with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper during the show.

Swifties zeroed in on the 34-year-old tight end when his girlfriend started singing “So High School,” which was clearly inspired by Kelce. The choreography includes Swift and her dancers “Swag Surfin,” a nod to the Chiefs. In a video posted on X, Kelce is singing along, having memorized all the words.

In “So High School,” Swift sings, “I feel like laughing in the middle of practice/Do that impression you did of your dad again,” which seems to be a nod to Ed Kelce.

Fans Flipped Over Travis Kelce Watching Taylor Swift Perform ‘The Alchemy’



Fans also captured video of Kelce while Swift performed “The Alchemy.” Swift, who attended 13 Chiefs games last season, including flying halfway across the world to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, seems to detail the experience in “The Alchemy.”

She sings:

So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team.

Ditch the clowns, get the crown, baby I’m the one to be.

‘Cause the sign on your heart said it’s still reserved for me.

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

Swift sings in the bridge:

Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads,

Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers changed ‘cause they said

“There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league”

Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.

One fan posted, “From ‘This is the 87th show’ straight into The Alchemy. I can’t. 😭😭.”

Travis Kelce’s Mom Gave Taylor Swift’s New Album a Beautiful Review

Among the hundreds of millions of fans who immediately listened to the pop star’s surprise double album, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. “I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna told People.

Donna gave Swift’s 31-song album a strong review. “I was just very impressed,” Mama Kelce said. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.” While Kelce has yet to publicly comment on the album, “He is always in awe of her,” a source told the outlet of the tight end’s reaction.

Donna was in Las Vegas participating in QVC’s Age of Possibility summit. The 71-year-old was asked if she had any advice for the 34-year-old pop star about growing older. “She doesn’t need my advice on anything,” Donna answered. “In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”