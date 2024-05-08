2 Chiefs UDFAs Expected to Make Week 1 Roster After First Place Ranking

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to prove that they are the class of the league. On May 7, FantasyPros analyst Thor Nystrom released his annual UDFA team-by-team ranking and to no surprise, KC placed first overall.

Diving deeper into Nystrom’s analysis, two big-time undrafted prospects pushed the Chiefs’ ranking over the top in 2024, allowing them to “narrowly edge” the New York Jets according to the NFL draft expert. Those rookies were Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

“Lovett was my No. 1 overall UDFA,” Nystrom admitted. “The NFL ignored him because he doesn’t have a huge ceiling to dream on, an average athlete who isn’t super disruptive as a pass-rusher. But that ignores his strengths.”

“I saw a high-floor prospect who sticks around for years,” the writer went on. “Lovett is a very good run defender, blessed with long arms and a rugged style. Every roster needs at least one of those. And fortunately for Lovett, the Chiefs in particular did — expect to see him on the Week 1 roster.”

Similarly, Jacobs has already been highlighted as a UDFA that could land a role on the active roster this summer. Throw potential starting punter Ryan Rehkow into the mix, as well as priority signings Christian Roland-Wallace (CB), Emani Bailey (RB) and Carson Steele (RB) — among others — and this appears to be yet another deep group of undrafted prospects for the Chiefs in 2024.

New Chiefs LB Curtis Jacobs Called ‘Most Likely’ UDFA to Make Week 1 Roster in KC

As good a prospect as Lovett or Rehkow is, Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler named Jacobs as the “most likely” UDFA to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster after training camp.

“The Kansas City Chiefs allowed linebacker Willie Gay to walk in free agency, leaving questions in the middle of the defense,” Fowler reasoned on May 5. “While Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal are all returning, Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs could provide key depth at the position.”