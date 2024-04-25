Could Raiders Move on From Davante Adams in 2025 to Avoid $44 Million Cap Hit?

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing a pivotal decision in the 2024 NFL Draft. Do they take their quarterback of the future or focus on building out the rest of the roster?

This is something that star wide receiver Davante Adams will likely be watching closely. The team has struggled at the quarterback position, which has led to Adams not having the same kind of production on the field that he’s used to.

Adams has consistently made it clear that he doesn’t want to play for another team but The Athletic’s Vic Tafur pondered if the wide receiver could be playing elsewhere in 2025 if the team doesn’t solve the quarterback issue.

“Adams, 31, will make $16.9 million in salary this season and count $25.4 million against the salary cap,” Tafur wrote in an April 25 column. “Next year, that number jumps to $44 million — so, yeah, that’s not happening. Adams will need a new deal with the Raiders or he may decide he has a better chance at making the playoffs somewhere else.

“(And the Raiders may decide they should draft a receiver in the third or fourth round this week just in case.)”

While Adams has a $44.1 million salary cap hit next season, he would only carry $15.7 million in dead cap if he was released or traded.

Will Davante Adams Restructure His Contract?

As Vic Tafur noted, it’s highly unlikely that the Raiders will willingly accept that $44.1 million salary cap hit for Davante Adams. The contract will have to be adjusted. However, is Adams going to be willing to help the Raiders out?

The team already traded away his close friend in Derek Carr, whom he had come to Las Vegas to play with. They then replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo, who was benched after six starts and got released this offseason. Adams is 31 and doesn’t have many more prime years left.

If he’s going to be in quarterback limbo, he’ll likely want to at least be compensated for it. It’s something the Raiders need to factor in as they make their quarterback decision. Adams should be more receptive to changing his contract if Las Vegas is competing in the playoffs with a stud young quarterback.

Beautiful throw by Aidan O’Connell to hit Davante Adams in triple coverage for a Raiders TD! pic.twitter.com/27fKkxMJ5J — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) November 19, 2023

Which QB Would Davante Adams Be Happy With?

The quarterback Davante Adams wants the Raiders to draft is LSU’s Jayden Daniels. He’s admitted this and subsequently hinted at it. The Raiders also want Daniels. He played with head coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State and is from Southern California so playing in Las Vegas would allow him to stay close to home. However, it’s looking like a lock that he’ll be drafted at No. 2 by the Washington Commanders.

Another quarterback who makes a lot of sense for Adams is Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. He’s got a rocket for an arm and Adams has proven to be an elite deep threat. The Raiders lacked a vertical passing game last season and that would change immediately with Penix in the building. Though Adams wants Daniels, it’s easy to see him getting excited about Penix. The jury is still out on whether or not the Raiders will actually select a quarterback but Adams’ presence could be a significant factor in their decision-making.