Dolphins Predicted to Break the Internet With Unique WR Addition

Ever since head coach Mike McDaniel has taken over, the Miami Dolphins offense has been built around two traits: speed and explosiveness.

One might say that Miami already has more speed and explosiveness than any other team in the league, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert among others. But what if they could add one more piece to put this unit over the top?

In his one and only mock draft of 2024, The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov predicted that the Dolphins would select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 21 overall, solving the WR3 need in the blink of an eye. And the same expression could be used to describe Worthy when he’s running.

“How awesome would it be to add Mr. 4.21 to an offense with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane?” Meirov wrote on April 22. “Would Mike McDaniel be able to resist? I would love to see it happen just for the internet to break trying to imagine it.”

Meirov is referring to Worthy’s 40-yard dash record time at this year’s NFL combine. He ran a 4.21-second sprint, which was faster than any player in combine history.

“I had the trenches locked in for the Miami Dolphins until the very end,” Meirov wrote, “but then was convinced to put Xavier Worthy in after floating the idea to some people.”

That last part is important. Meirov does not appear to be guessing with this prediction. Sure, he had a little fun with the break the internet comment, but he also asked around with some sources before making the mock draft pick.

And The 33rd Team insider isn’t the only well-connected party who believes Worthy is a first-round candidate for Miami.

Dolphins-Xavier Worthy Buzz Picks Up Steam Heading Into NFL Draft

With the draft set to begin on April 25, rumors and speculation are at an all-time high, with several insiders linking Worthy to the Dolphins.

“One name I’ve heard circled for Miami from other teams is Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who would add even more speed to the offense, and perhaps give the team an off-ramp with Tyreek Hill over the next year or two,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on April 22.

Prominent agent Drew Rosenhaus — who represents several members of the Dolphins, including Hill — also mentioned Worthy as a Round 1 draft option for Miami while speaking with Josh Moser on April 22.

“Certainly, in the first round, it wouldn’t shock me if they took a receiver if it happened to be a guy that they love,” Rosenhaus said. “Because Mike McDaniel can’t get enough speed.”

“A guy like Worthy, who set the combine record, I wouldn’t be surprised from what I know about Mike McDaniel if he’s pounding the table for [Worthy] if he’s on the board at 21,” he concluded.

Rosenhaus also mentioned Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton and edge rushers Jared Verse (Florida State) and Laiatu Latu (UCLA) as candidates for the Dolphins in the first round.

Xavier Worthy Places 31st in Daniel Jeremiah’s Latest Top-50 Draft Ranking

During his fifth top-50 ranking edit, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah placed Worthy at No. 31 overall.

“Worthy has average height and a very lean frame,” he began. “The 40-yard dash king is extremely twitchy and can take the top off the defense. He plays inside and outside, [and] he was used in a variety of ways at Texas, but he is at his best on double moves, shot plays and pure takeoffs.”

Continuing: “Worthy is dynamic off the line and can tap into a second and third gear down the field. He also is crispy out of the break when asked to work back downhill. His hands have been spotty over his career, but he was much more reliable this past fall than he had been before.”

Finally, Jeremiah noted that “after the catch, he has a jet pack on his back,” saying “he explodes away from defenders and racks up big plays.”

The draft scout compared him to a “taller version of Hollywood Brown,” saying that “you can feel his speed in every game.”