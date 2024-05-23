‘Shocking’ Dolphins Proposal Would Send Franchise Record Holder for Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, a pick that came as a surprise as they had one of the best running back rooms in football last season. However, Raheem Mostert, who scored the most touchdowns in one season in Dolphins history with 21 total, is 32 years old. Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report wrote that his age could be a factor in getting traded, proposing a “shocking” trade that’d send him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dolphins would get: Mostert

Buccaneers would get: 2025 third-round pick

“Raheem Mostert’s spot on Miami’s running back depth chart could be taken over quickly in 2024,” Tansey wrote in his May 22 column exploring trade ideas the Dolphins should pursue before the season. “Mostert has been a vital part of the team’s success under Mike McDaniel, but he is a 32-year-old running back.

“The Dolphins need to know when to sell high on Mostert’s career and that may come this season if the young stable of ball carriers steps up. De’Von Achane showed flashes of brilliance with his speed last season and 2024 draft pick Jaylen Wright could bring another faster element to the Miami offense. There is a long-shot scenario in which Mostert gets phased out by the pair of young running backs and he is looking for a new home by the middle of the season.”

Jaylen Wright Excited to ‘Share the Rock With Them’

De’Von Achane was also a star in his rookie season, posting 800 rushing yards in just 11 games. The 22-year-old out of Texas A&M finished with eight rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. He fit perfectly next to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as he offered the Miami Dolphins another player with speed.

Wright’s looking forward to playing with both of them as this star duo could now turn into a star trio. According to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com, Wright said he’s excited to “share the rock” with Mostert and Achane.

“Both of those guys, they are really good guys, great players,” Wright said. “I’m excited just to be able to share the rock with them,” Wright said on May 11. “I’m excited to be that trio that will be out there making a lot of plays this summer, this fall and this season.”

Why the Miami Dolphins Shouldn’t Trade Raheem Mostert

After having the season that Mostert had last year, it’d be a big blow to the Miami Dolphins offense to trade him. With Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and other high-level players, the Dolphins are in a window to win now.

Mostert fits exactly that, even if he’s getting older.

Last season, he didn’t show any signs of slowing down. He’s also on a team-friendly deal, making just $4.1 million in the 2024-25 season.

The Dolphins scored the third most points per game, ranked seventh in rushing yards per game, and finished second in passing yards per game. Mostert was a big part of that as he opened up the offense for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel.

If the Dolphins struggle to open the season, moving Mostert might not be the worst idea. But, for now, the 2023 Pro Bowl selection is a valuable piece to this offense.