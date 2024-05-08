Dolphins Draft Pick Could Oust 6-Year NFL Vet in Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins surprised many analysts and fans when they traded up in the NFL draft to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright — further strengthening one of the deepest areas of the roster.

The move also spelt immediate trouble for three of the running backs already under contract: Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed. Pro Football Network’s Dolphins correspondent Adam Beasley noted that the three reserves are “presumably competing for one — maybe two — spots” after Wright was drafted, but it’s hard to imagine any NFL team keeping five ball-carriers. Even the run-heavy Mike McDaniel.

Brooks might have a leg up on the final role due to his age (24) and potential (5.6 yards per carry in 2023), but Wilson could be in trouble either way.

“Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. won’t be assured of a roster spot out of training camp this summer,” RotoBaller’s Keith Hernandez reiterated on May 6. “Head coach Mike McDaniel has an affinity for Wilson dating back to their time together with the San Francisco 49ers, but the fact remains that [Raheem] Mostert, [De’Von] Achane and Wright will be locks for the roster [and] the former undrafted free agent out of North Texas failed to take advantage of Achane’s injuries in 2023.”

Over his 10-appearance stretch last year, Wilson registered 188 rushing yards and 85 receiving yards with no touchdowns and a yards per attempt average of 4.6. Not terrible, but fourth in terms of efficiency behind Achane, Brooks and Mostert.

Dolphins Writer Argues Cap Savings Outweigh Jeff Wilson’s Impact as Potential RB4

Barring injury, Wilson would enter Week 1 as the RB4 — best-case scenario. And that’s if he were to beat out Brooks.

Unfortunately, the veteran’s contract makes the RB4 scenario an unlikely one for Miami.

“Yes, the Dolphins opted to restructure Jeff Wilson’s contract this year, but that restructuring is minimal,” FanSided’s Brian Miller weighed in on April 29. “Cutting Wilson would save the Dolphins around $1.2 million, and they would carry $1.18 million in dead space.”

The Phin Phanatic writer argued that this amount of dead cap is “hardly enough to warrant keeping Wilson around.” While his release could be helpful, even if the savings are minor.

“This will come down to camp, and the competition won’t be between Wright and Wilson,” Miller continued. “Instead, it will be between Wilson and Chris Brooks. If Brooks shows the Dolphins he has more upside and can contribute, Wilson could be released or traded to make room on the roster.”

The Wright selection was not well-received by those who felt the Dolphins had clear needs to fill, but it was beloved by the “best player available” and “scheme fit” crowds.

Pro Football Network draft analyst Oliver Hodgkinson settled on a “B+” grade for the speedy playmaker.

Reasoning: “While not considered a priority need in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially given their lack of capital, landing an explosive offensive playmaker into this Dolphins offense is exciting for Miami fans. Jaylen Wright is one of the more explosive running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class while adding value in the passing game as a physical blocker.”

Per Beasley, Wright told reporters that “he has been GPS clocked at 23.7 mph.” Alongside Achane, Mostert, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — among other rookie newcomers — that’s a scary thought for opposing defenses.