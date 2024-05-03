All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey Reacts to Ex-Ravens WR Joining Dolphins

It was a foregone conclusion that the Baltimore Ravens were unlikely to bring back WR Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason with their limited cap situation. However, on Friday, May 3 the chances hit zero when the star wide receiver joined the Miami Dolphins on a 1-year deal.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news by posting, “The #Dolphins are expected to sign #Ravens free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, a new home for the speedster. As Miami’s offense just gets faster.”

Former teammate (and now current teammate again) CB Jalen Ramsey tweeted at the receiver following the news, “You remember what happened last time right O? @obj.” He attached a picture of the Los Angeles Rams celebrating the Super Bowl victory.

Beckham has been wooed by multiple teams, and like in 2023, he was waiting for the right situation to present itself. The All-Pro WR now joins Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle forming one of the scarier trios in the NFL at the WR position.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gains another weapon to what was already a formidable passing attack.

Rapoport later posted, “For the #Dolphins and WR Odell Beckham Jr, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $8.25M, sources say. He took less than was offered elsewhere, but wanted the fit.”

Similar to the Ravens contract, it seems his deal will be incentive based with escalators to earn a bigger payday. Beckham clearly values a chance to compete for a Super Bowl if he had a chance to get more money from other places.

Odell Beckham Forms a Dangerous Trio in Miami

Beckham will be joining his fourth team in four seasons as the former first-round draft pick looks to compete for the chance at another Super Bowl.

The New York Giants drafted Beckham in 2014 and the LSU product became an instant sensation, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and being named to two All-Pro Second teams in his first three years.

When healthy, Beckham was one of the most dominant receivers in the league and hit the 1,000-yard mark five of his first six seasons.

Unfortunately, he has not hit this mark since 2019 with the Cleveland Browns and has dealt with injury issues the last few seasons. Beckham missed all of 2022 and joined the Ravens in 2023 in what was supposed to be a reload at the position for QB Lamar Jackson.

Beckham produced mixed results for the purple and black, putting up only 35 catches for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games. However, between Weeks 9 and 13 Beckham had a dominant surge where he helped carry the Ravens’ offense.

Off-the-field and in the locker room Beckham proved to be a valuable asset as he was a mentor to rookie Zay Flowers and a leader on a contender.

With the Dolphins, Beckham will not be expected to carry the load rather he will be a third option that could take the pressure off the QB, as well as providing more openings and looks for Waddle and Hill.

Trying to guard all three options may keep defensive coordinators awake all week as the Dolphins look to compete in a wide-open AFC East.

Ravens Looking to Rebuild Their Own WR Room

It remains to be seen if letting Beckham walk was the right move for the Ravens receiving group. Flowers will be entering his second year, and while he appears to be the No. 1 in the room, the receivers behind him have yet to show sustained success.

Behind Flowers are Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor who both signed extensions to remain in Baltimore during free agency. Bateman is a former first round pick himself but has yet to show the ability to consistently remain on the field and contribute.

Agholor on the other hand is a solid third option but is not capable of carrying an offense like Beckham or Flowers are.

General manager Eric DeCosta added rookie Devontez Walker with the hope he can develop and carve out a role in the offense but there may be an added emphasis on the running game with the addition of Derrick Henry.

The Ravens are also likely to count on TE’s Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely again in 2024, but having capable receivers who can take the pressure off Jackson is equally important.