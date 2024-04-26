Vikings’ $10 Million Projected Starter On Notice After Draft Prediction

The Minnesota Vikings’ draft will impact the rest of the roster. Some of that impact will be felt sooner rather than later.

There could even be one surprise right out of the games.

The Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency this offseason. Their idea was that he could start in the event they couldn’t land a quarterback in the draft or that whomever they selected wasn’t ready right away.

They landed the quarterback, selecting J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick. He could push Darnold aside from the outset.

“McCarthy will become an instant starter in Minnesota and the Vikings will finish with a winning record,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on April 26. “McCarthy is … in a very good spot. With arguably the best receiver in the league to throw to in Justin Jefferson and a collection of very good skill players beyond that, McCarthy should post big-time numbers right away. And he’ll be well protected with a standout tackle duo.”

Yates’ colleague, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, underscored the former’s point.

Reid said the Vikings landing McCarthy was his “favorite QB landing spot,” a sentiment many around the league share.

“I think McCarthy really needed to go to a team that could slow-play his development, and in that sense, he couldn’t have landed in a better spot,” Reid wrote. “And the Vikings already have a full arsenal of playmakers to help McCarthy develop once he’s ready to take over as the full-time starter.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Gave Sam Darnold Vote of Confidence Before Draft

Darnold arrives after one year behind Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers. And there is optimism that he is ready to turn a corner in his career. He experienced difficult situations with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold went 4-2 over the final six games as the Panthers starter in 2022, his last extended run.

“I think his best football is ahead of him because how he’s handled the last couple years,” O’Connell said on “The Insiders” on March 25, citing 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Brian Griese‘s influence.

“When you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell – Kyle, Brian Griese – the kid’s did a great job in the next phase of his career. Fundamentals, techniques – things you look at to see growth. I’m excited to get going with Sam because I think we can pick up where he left off last year. … I think it’s going to be a really really positive situation for Sam.”

Darnold is coming from a similar offensive system. That could give him a leg up on McCarthy. The latter enters the NFL with questions about his ceiling as a passer.

But the latter’s college head coach, Jim Harbaugh touted his ability to do just that.

J.J. McCarthy Enters NFL Pro Ready

“It’s well documented I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft,” Harbaugh told reporters at the Annual Meeting on March 25. “That’s just what I think is my opinion. He’s the one who plays quarterback of all the quarterbacks that are in the draft. There’s great quarterbacks in the draft. I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft.”

If that proves true, even if Darnold is QB1 in the initial projected depth chart, it might not be long before McCarthy takes over.

For the questions about his lack of passing attempts before the draft, McCarthy comes to the Vikings from a pro scheme. He is also a proven winner. McCarthy left Michigan with a 27-1 record over the last two seasons. He capped his career off with a National Championship victory.