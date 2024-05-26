Vikings UDFA Inks Big Contract, Could Be Next Ivan Pace Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings have operated successfully in the margins in each of the past two offseasons, particularly when it comes to defensive talent.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah inked linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. to a deal in 2023 after he went undrafted, guaranteeing him $236,000 — a considerable number based his path to the NFL. Pace ended up one of the better linebackers in the league during his rookie campaign and now looks like a steal.

The Vikings guaranteed edge rusher Gabriel Murphy something similar, inking the former UCLA product and 2024 undrafted free agent (UDFA) to a deal that will pay him $245,000 no matter what happens over the course of the summer. However, given the history of highly-paid UDFAs during Adofo-Mensah’s tenure in Minnesota, Murphy looks like a good bet to end up on the initial 53-man roster come the end of August.

Tyler Forness of The Sporting News compared Murphy’s fit with the Vikings to that of Pace, explaining how he matches with Brian Flores‘ defense in a similar way despite filling a different role from the linebacker position.

“Murphy ended up in the perfect place for him. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores understands how to use a player who has a narrow skill set or … a physical limitation,” Forness wrote on Saturday, May 25. “In a similar way to how he used linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., Flores will find a way to maximize Murphy’s ability as a pass rusher despite only having 30.5″ arms.”

Gabriel Murphy Has High Level of Athleticism to Rely on During Vikings’ Training Camp

Murphy, 23 years old, spent a few seasons at North Texas before transferring to UCLA in 2022. Last season, he amassed 16 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 2 pass breakups across 13 games played, per Football Reference.

Murphy stands at 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and is an athletic specimen.

“Murphy’s explosiveness and good first step off the ball pop right away and shoot him up the depth chart,” Forness wrote. “With 92nd-percentile athleticism, Murphy has the explosiveness and strength to make an impact on the quarterback quickly, including when they slide him inside. Flores loves to use three edge-rusher looks, and Murphy can be an asset in those.”

However, his lack of reach could prove something of a fatal flaw.

“The measurables [could] end up being a major hindrance to his game,” Forness continued. “[Murphy’s] 30.5″ arms is in the sixth percentile and [allow] offensive linemen, especially tackles, to get into his frame and stop him in his tracks.”

History Indicates Gabriel Murphy Will Make Vikings’ 53-Man Roster

Despite playing undersized and with shorter arms than most NFL teams would prefer, Murphy appears likely to make the Vikings’ roster, if for no other reason than that Minnesota invested so heavily in him.

The last two UDFA’s the team paid in the same range — Pace and edge rusher Andre Carter II ($340K guaranteed) — each made the roster in 2023.

“Murphy wasn’t guaranteed [$245K] for no reason. The Vikings believe in him and have shown in the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era [a willingness] to spend on players that they expect to make the roster,” Forness wrote. “It’s far from a guarantee though. Murphy will still need to do enough on the field to pass the likes of Carter and Pat Jones II to earn a roster spot.”