Vikings’ Brian Flores Shows He’s Prepared to Move on From MN

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores did not receive a single interview request for a head coaching job this year as his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL is ongoing and headed to trial — but that hasn’t stopped Flores from showing his desire to become a head coach again.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported on May 16 that Flores is among 27 participants expected to participate in the NFL’s coach accelerator program, an event hosted by the league to “strengthen the pipeline” of diverse candidates for front office and coaching positions.

A longtime New England Patriots assistant before becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Flores filed a lawsuit in 2022 against the league and several teams, claiming racial discrimination in hiring practices.

After he was fired by the Dolphins in 2022, Flores spent a season as senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers before taking the Vikings defensive coordinator position in February 2023. He also interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals head coach position.

Last July, a federal judge ruled that Flores can proceed to trial with his claims against the league and three teams, while his claims against the Dolphins must be pursued through arbitration.

There was chatter that Flores would be a prime head coach candidate after transforming the Vikings defense last season. Seven teams searched for new head coaches this year — none requested a preliminary interview with Flores.

Flores was asked in April if he felt his lawsuit impacted his candidacy.

“There’s no way to know,” Flores said on April 16, per The Star Tribune. “It’s not really something I’m spending a lot of time thinking about.

Flores’ participation in the acceleration program is a positive sign that he is active in finding solutions to make the league more equitable despite his grievances.

It can’t hurt his chances at a head coach position in the future, but until then, he’s maintained his focus on where he is now.

“I will say I’m very happy where I am,” Flores added. “It’s been a great offseason. I haven’t spent this much time with my family in an offseason in a while without a move — it’s been a while.”

Brian Flores Made More From Less With Vikings Defense

The Vikings’ defense was stripped bare of its best pieces when he arrived in Minnesota.

The team parted ways with Eric Kendricks, Dalvin Tomlinson, Patrick Peterson in the 2023 offseason and unexpectedly saw Za’Darius Smith force his way out of Minnesota by trade.

That veteran talent did not amount to much under Ed Donatell. The Vikings defense ranked 28th in points and 31st in yards allowed during the 2022 season.

Flores turned the tides in a single year, getting more out of less proven players with his scheme, elevating the defense to ranking 13th in points and 16th in yards despite injuries piling up late in the season.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips admitted he was “blown away” Flores was not a head coach candidate after his work with the Vikings.

“I’ll be honest with you guys, I’m kind of blown away he wasn’t poached somewhere to be a head football coach,” Phillips said in April. “That was one of my biggest fears this offseason was like, shoot, if Flo’s going to be gone, what does that mean for my role? What does that look like for me? I had a career year in his system, and I hope to even surpass that.”

Brian Flores Gets to Play His Defense in 2024

Flores’ first season with the Vikings was really Year 0 of his defense.

He was making do with players that he did not select, and there wasn’t cap space to splurge on veterans in free agency last offseason.

This year is a different story.

The Vikings came home from free agency with quite a haul for Flores. Incoming veteran outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman all ranked as top-100 free agents in Pro Football Focus’ 2024 rankings.

First-round rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner and fourth-round corner Khyree Jackson are also expected to rise to prominent roles for Flores, who should revel in new pieces to deploy in his defense.