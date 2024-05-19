Undrafted Breakout Defender Dubbed Vikings’ Most Underrated Player

The Minnesota Vikings looked to the first round of the NFL draft to acquire potentially elite-level talent in 2024, though a less expensive path brought them a star in the making just one offseason ago.

Neither the Vikings nor any of the other 31 teams in the league judged linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. as worthy of a draft pick coming out of the University of Cincinnati in 2023, and every one of them was wrong. Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus (PFF) on May 13 dubbed Pace Minnesota’s most underrated player heading into his second season with the team, after he produced some impressive numbers during his rookie campaign.

“Pace burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and was the third-highest-graded linebacker in the entire NFL after three weeks,” Buday wrote. “While his performance tailed off a bit and his playing time was reduced, he remained very productive on pass plays. Pace was one of just two linebackers to earn PFF grades over 77.0 for both coverage and pass rush, the other being Fred Warner [of the San Francisco 49ers].”

Vikings Have Ivan Pace Jr. on Favorable Contract for Multiple Years

Pace also stood out by way of his traditional statistics in Minnesota last season. The now 23-year-old LB amassed 109 total tackles, 9 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and an interception, per Pro Football Reference.

Pace may have put up similar advanced analytics to Warner, but the two players earn vastly different salaries. Warner is on a five-year deal worth $95 million total, while Pace is on a rookie deal that guarantees him even less than if he were a late-round pick.

As an undrafted free agent, Pace signed a three-year rookie deal worth $2.715 million, which keeps him under contract in Minnesota through the 2025 campaign at a figure representing significant value for the franchise. After that point, he will hit restricted free agency, which is advantageous for the Vikings in multiple ways.

Ivan Pace Jr.’s Status as Undrafted Player Affords Vikings Options, Value on His Deal

The Vikings can set forth a qualifying offer, which will tender Pace a salary figure based on the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in effect between the NFL and its players union (NFLPA).

At that point, Pace will have approximately five weeks to negotiate an offer sheet with other interested organizations, though the Vikings can match any offer sheet he signs because restricted free agency rules afford Minnesota the first right of refusal, per NFL.com.

Should the Vikings refuse to match an offer sheet for Pace, they will receive a compensatory draft selection, which is another advantage to an undrafted player proving out. Minnesota could also use the franchise tag or designate Pace its transition player in 2026 should circumstances warrant such a move.

While undrafted talent is valuable in several ways, it’s hard to find. However, a tenet of successful NFL team-building has been transitioning to a more youthful roster on rookie deals.

As such, even 2024 first-rounders like quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 10 overall) and edge rusher Dallas Turner (No. 17 overall) offer the Vikings high-level value moving forward — all good omens for Minnesota in an NFC North Division on the rise.