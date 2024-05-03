Vikings Rookie Sends 3-Word Message With Post-Draft Hype Video [LOOK]

Minnesota Vikings fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson is ready to begin his NFL journey.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft with the No. 108 overall pick by the Vikings, Jackson was the 14th cornerback off the board. He shared a hype video highlighting his pre and post-draft experiences.

Set to the track “SpinDatBac” by rapper 42 Dugg, Jackson captioned the video shared on X with a simple but poignant message.

“Just another chapter…,” Jackson posted along with his highlight reel.

Jackson is a big corner at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds at the scouting combine in March.

“Extremely imposing outside cornerback with rare size and strength. Jackson’s measurables are a big plus,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote pre-draft. “Contested catches tilt heavily in his favor and will continue to do so as he improves with more coaching and experience. Jackson’s size and physicality combined with his NFL-caliber run support should make him an early backup with a chance to climb the ladder into a starting role if he proves he has the necessary speed.”

Jackson spent two years at Alabama. He capped his three-year career with a season at Oregon, logging three interceptions, his only picks in college.

Jackson also had a career-high 34 total tackles with 25 solo stops.

Khyree Jackson Could Be Challenged in Vikings Defense

Zierlein does raise questions about Jackson’s lack of experience, which could explain the other issues noted. Among them are his “hit-or-miss” press coverage, lacking anticipation, and “sticky hips,” which could prove problematic in man coverage.

He could also be challenged in Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive zone-blitz-heavy scheme. The Vikings’ 51.1% blitz rate in 2023 led the league, per Pro Football Reference.

They only ranked 15th in pressure rate and 20th in team sacks, though.

Perhaps a revamped pass rush that could feature rookie first-round pick Dallas Turner takes the pressure off Flores to be as aggressive. But the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator and Miami Dolphins head coach has long called plays that way.

That can expose the back end of the defense and, potentially, Jackson’s lack of top-end foot speed.

He has to get on the field first. But there could be an opportunity for that as well.

Khyree Jackson Adds Different Dimension to Vikings’ Defense

The Vikings have Byron Murphy at one starting cornerback spot. And they added veteran Shaquill Griffin to a group that includes recent draft picks Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, and Mekhi Blackmon.

Evans is the tallest at 6-foot-2 of that group, giving Jackson a two-inch advantage in a scheme that utilized players’ versatility unlike any other last season.

And none of the younger corners have stepped up, facilitating Griffin’s addition this offseason.

It may yet be an uphill battle. But Jackson could find his way onto the field sooner rather than later. His size and ability to play the run could afford Flores even more flexibility in his playcalling next season.

The continued use of premium picks – especially this year when the Vikings made only two selections in the top 100 – shows the Vikings are looking for something at the position.

It remains to be seen if they will find it in Jackson, though the possibility is intriguing.